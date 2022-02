A two-year-old girl was found dead in a garden an hour after she was reported missing.The toddler was discovered unresponsive in the back garden of a house in Reede Road, Dagenham, just before 5pm on Saturday.Police had launched an urgent search after she was reported missing at around 4pm.Locals living on the street where the toddler was told The Independent of a hysteric search on Reede Street on Saturday afternoon around 4pm before the toddler was found an hour later.Paramedics tried to save the girl but she was pronounced dead at the scene in east London.The Metropolitan Police said...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 DAYS AGO