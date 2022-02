Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller takes a timeout for some Q&A with Post columnist Steve Serby. A: Sky’s the limit. It’s actually been my screen saver for probably the last seven years: Sky’s the limit. I’m honestly hoping to get a tattoo of it sometime soon. I see it every day, I wake up to it, and just kind of live it. My old high school coach, football coach actually, always used to say, “Key, sky’s the limit. Whatever you put your mind to, you’re gonna be capable of going.” So that’s one thing I’ve just kind of stuck with.

