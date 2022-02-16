ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta Drops “News” from Facebook’s News Feed in its latest rebranding

By Ricky
gsmarena.com
 3 days ago

On Tuesday, it was announced on the Facebook App’s official Twitter handle that the News Feed is being rebranded to just “Feed”. In an email sent to The Verge, Facebook explained that...

www.gsmarena.com

