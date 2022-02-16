Meta Drops “News” from Facebook’s News Feed in its latest rebranding

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Google’s upcoming privacy changes to its Android mobile operating system could upend the digital ad industry on which companies like Facebook-parent Meta depend. The search giant’s...
Facebook changed its name to Meta in October to reflect its focus on the creation of virtual spaces where people can work, play and socialize in what's known as the metaverse. Now the social media giant is revamping its values. In a note to Facebook employees, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg...
Facebook claims it no longer collects and profits off users’ faces through controversial facial-recognition technology. Texas isn’t buying it. The state sued Meta Platforms Inc. over claims its Facebook and Instagram platforms are still monetizing people’s faces without their consent, as well as holding onto a facial-geometry database compiled over a decade. Wielding multiple laws that allow for penalties of $25,000 per violation, the state is seeking billions of dollars in its complaint filed Monday.
A quick Google search of "Black person fired for hair" will pull up an alarming 98.2 billion search results. While the natural-hair movement has gained traction over the past several years, the workplace has been slow to embrace twists, cornrows, locs, braids, and other protective Black hairstyles. In White Plains,...
The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
Ciara just announced the results of a major collaboration with Meta (formerly Facebook) to “elevate Black-owned small businesses”–and we couldn’t be more excited for it!. The Grammy winner and entrepreneur just announced via release a partnership with Meta Elevate to support ten Black-owned companies. The business,...
Facebook is rolling out its Facebook News service in France on Tuesday (Feb. 15), thanks in part to a collaboration with AFP Media Services, the company announced in a blog post Monday (Feb. 14). The service will “spotlight news stories from a diverse range of reliable and relevant news sources,”...
Meta’s stock continued to plummet Monday, adding another 5% to what is now a 27% drop in the last week since the company’s disappointing Q4 earnings. After shedding more than $230 billion of its market value in the last week, its valuation is less than a quarter of Apple’s $2.8 trillion market cap. Meta went down in history last Thursday for the biggest one-day crash in the stock market.
Fast-food restaurant Wendy’s has adamantly denied that there’s a secret message hidden in their logo, which fans of the restaurant has been speculating for a while now. Sleuths have been speculating that the secret message “mom” is hidden in the Wendy’s logo—can you spot it? Hint: You may want to look towards Wendy’s actual face in the logo, specifically her collar.
The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from Mega 85-Mile-Wide Comet is On Its Way from the Oort Cloud to Colossal—a startup cofounded by the Harvard geneticist George Church—wants to resurrect a woolly mammoth within the next six years, and more.
A new bipartisan bill, introduced on Wednesday, could mark Congress’ first step toward addressing algorithmic amplification of harmful content. The Social Media NUDGE Act, authored by Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), would direct the National Science Foundation and the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine to study “content neutral” ways to add friction to content-sharing online.
Apps that are notorious for sharing tracking data with third parties should beware — Google has just announced that it will be bringing Privacy Sandbox from Chrome to Android. Made to limit tracking and offer a little more privacy to users, the Privacy Sandbox is still in development, and this applies to both the web version and the upcoming Android initiative. Instead of taking the plunge and making cuts without any feedback, Google is inviting app developers to participate in this privacy overhaul.
How did a YouTuber manage to become the richest man in the world for just a few minutes?. On Sunday (Feb. 13), 26-year-old U.K.-based internet personality Max Fosh uploaded a YouTube video titled "I Became The World’s Richest Man For 7 Minutes." And no, it wasn't clickbait. First, Max...
