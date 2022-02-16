Coast to coast: Rider’s Californian students

February 18, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based Dynasty Financial Partners announced this week it has hired Sean Lindenbaum as the firm's Director of Network Development for the Southeast Division. Lindenbaum will be based on Florida’s East Coast and will report directly to Head of Network Development John Sullivan, according to Dynasty's announcement. Lindenbaum was previously Managing Director of Sales at TD Ameritrade Institutional, where he was responsible for leading the Southeast and MidAtlantic sales team and has over 20 years of experience. “We believe the broader southeast market, and Florida in particular, represent a significant opportunity for Dynasty,” Dynasty’s CEO Shirl Penney said in a press release. “There are a number of advisors in the southeast market who are at wirehouses and IBDs who want a supported independent model and many RIAs who are looking to outsource technology, investments, and capital needs to gain further scale, efficiencies, and to grow faster both organically and inorganically. Additionally, we find that many of the top independent advisory firms and the advisors who run them want to be independent but not alone, so we are looking forward to the opportunity to continue to grow our Dynasty Network of RIAs in the southeast.”
