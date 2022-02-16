Coast to coast: Rider’s Californian students

Mrs. H.M. Franklin Sr. shares her highlights of her 1922 adventure from Georgia to Madras. From Tennille, in the state of Georgia, to Madras and return, and her visit here with her family, written for the Sandersville Progress, a newspaper of Sandersville, Georgia, by Mrs. H.M. Franklin Sr., makes one of the most interesting stories that it has ever been our pleasure to read. Interesting details and description of the cities and country passed through and incidents of the trip from ocean to ocean are vividly written and in so pleasant a manner that one is reminded of work by authors much more famous. To those who have traveled over the country from New Orleans to Los Angeles, her description will be exceedingly interesting. Her story of the Pacific Coast from Los Angeles to Portland is neatly done and the description of the Columbia Gorge and Deschutes Canyon are nothing short of marvelous. Jefferson County people will be greatly interested in her articles about Madras and the Grandview country. Considerable of the story is also devoted to the Warm Springs Indian Reservation and a visit with local people to the hot springs.

