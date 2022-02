Over the past several months, Andy Chambers, chair of the Honor Committee and fourth-year College student, has been the most notable cause of gridlock in the Honor Committee, directly affecting three of the University's most important student organizations. Between his refusal to modernize and adapt to students’ demands, delaying donations to U.Va. Mutual Aid and obstructionism of the University Board of Elections, Chambers has severely disrupted the flow of student self-governance. As tempting as it might be to blame Chambers himself, the bigger issue here is that a position of power exists at the University that would allow a single student to have this level of influence.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO