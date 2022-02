The Sunshine State is heating up with controversy over a proposed bill that would bar classroom discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity. Dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by its critics, the legislation, which is supported by Governor Ron DeSantis, would essentially outlaw LGBTQ conversations in primary grade levels or in situations "not age-appropriate." Parents would be able to sue school districts that do not follow the requirements. The proposed bill has prompted outrage by many, including several big names in Hollywood. Kerry Washington, for instance, tweeted, "Horrified by what is happening in Florida. Children deserve to be who they want to be. To be their true selves. If there was ever a time to register to vote, it is now." She's not alone in her anger…

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO