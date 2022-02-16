Audio-Technica’s New Wireless Earbuds Promise 20 Hours Of Battery Life

Lenovo's $99.99 Smart Wireless Earbuds are one of the rare pairs of noise-cancelling true wireless earphones that cost less than $100. They deliver an impressive, bass-forward sound signature by default, and let you make precise adjustments with a 10-band EQ. Their active noise cancellation (ANC) circuitry isn't overly effective, however, and we don’t like how prone the on-ear controls are to accidental taps. In the same price range, the Editors’ Choice-winning Anker Soundcore Life P3 earphones remain your best option at $79.99, offering more effective ANC and better physical controls. But if you value being able to tune the sound signature exactly to your liking, the Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds are a worthwhile alternative.
