Electronics

Audio-Technica’s New Wireless Earbuds Promise 20 Hours Of Battery Life

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrue wireless earbuds are great because they’re so small and portable, but the problem with a lot of these earbuds would be battery life. For the most part, a lot of them offer pretty average battery life, but this is usually made up by...

www.ubergizmo.com

Related
The Verge

Nothing adds Google Assistant and Siri support to its wireless earbuds

Nothing has added voice assistant support to its Ear 1 earbuds, allowing you to summon either Google Assistant or Siri with a triple-tap, the company announced on Twitter. The addition comes as something of a surprise given Nothing originally told Android Central it had no plans to add voice assistant support to the Ear 1.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Sony's Weird New Wireless Earbuds Are Unlike Anything Else

Sony's newest wireless earbuds, the LinkBuds, are unlike anything else. That's because they have a unique open design — there's literally a little ring-hole that you can see right through — that allows ambient sounds to get in so that the wearer can better hear the outside world. It's like an always-on transparency mode.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds Review

Lenovo's $99.99 Smart Wireless Earbuds are one of the rare pairs of noise-cancelling true wireless earphones that cost less than $100. They deliver an impressive, bass-forward sound signature by default, and let you make precise adjustments with a 10-band EQ. Their active noise cancellation (ANC) circuitry isn't overly effective, however, and we don’t like how prone the on-ear controls are to accidental taps. In the same price range, the Editors’ Choice-winning Anker Soundcore Life P3 earphones remain your best option at $79.99, offering more effective ANC and better physical controls. But if you value being able to tune the sound signature exactly to your liking, the Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds are a worthwhile alternative.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Sennheiser wireless earbuds are $100 off right now!

With Valentine’s Day coming up, you might be looking through our headphone deals to get something nice for your audiophile loved one. Well, luckily, Best Buy has an excellent deal on a pair of Sennheiser Momentum 2 True Wireless Noise-Canceling In-Ear Headphones for just $200, down from $300 and is a significant $100 discount.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Sony Linkbuds leak reveals future wireless earbuds with a weird design

A pair of strange-looking Sony earbuds, dubbed the WF-L900, have been leaked. The earbuds appear to replace the silicone ear tips with doughnut-shaped rings of holes. There are no visible buttons as well, so it's possible the body will support touch controls. Sony's next pair of earbuds might have a...
ELECTRONICS
mensjournal.com

These JBL Earbuds Are Perfect for a Life on the Go

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. For those of us with lives on...
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

OtterBox’s wireless charging battery has a swelling problem

OtterBox is replacing OtterSpot wireless charging battery packs for free after identifying a swelling issue. The OtterSpot wireless charging system is driven by a 36 W charging pad base that can be used for Qi wireless charging, and you can stack up to two 10 W, 5,000 mAH OtterSpot batteries on top to charge them for on-the-go use.
ELECTRONICS
TMZ.com

These Next Gen Wireless Earbuds Are The Upgrade You Deserve

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Isn't it great how technology just keeps on innovating and improving? We're living during a great time in history (technologically speaking anyway). And, you should fully embrace it. With this next generation of Naztech True...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Sony LinkBuds waterproof wireless earbuds €180

Sony has introduced its new LinkBuds wireless earbuds this week, featuring a unique open ring design to provide comfort and clarity whether you are making calls or listening to music. The design of the LinkBuds has been created to enable users to “tune into the outside world whenever you want, without compromising your listening experience”.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Sony’s WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are now less than £100

If you’re in the market for a pair of wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling and a whole day of battery life, we think we’ve found the deal for you. Sony’s WF-1000XM3s have just fallen to their lowest-ever price and are now below £100 for the first time. That makes them even cheaper than they were during the Black Friday sales, and at their current price (£96, Amazon.co.uk) they represent incredible value for money.It is also worth noting right away that these are designed to work equally well with iPhones, Android handsets and any other device that delivers audio over...
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Sony’s latest wireless earbuds have donut holes in them (on purpose)

On Tuesday, Sony announced its newest set of fully wireless earbuds, the Sony LinkBuds. The earbuds feature a unique "open ring" design built to let in ambient noise alongside your music, with the goal of keeping wearers aware of their surroundings at all times. That puts the earbuds in opposition to Sony's other high-profile wireless earbuds, the more awkwardly named WF-1000XM4, which feature active noise cancelation to block out as much external sound as possible.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Sony's wild new earbuds promise unparalleled audio transparency and all-day comfort

Sony may have achieved the impossible today, launching an innovative pair of truly wireless earbuds, the LinkBuds are unlike anything we have seen before. Starting at $179, they face an extremely competitive spot in the earbud market, but Sony's reputation for innovation and quality in the audio realm may be enough to entice buyers to this exciting new offering.
ELECTRONICS
Mental_Floss

8 of the Best Wireless Earbuds Under $100

Headphones might be the workhorse of your day, especially if you’re in back-to-back Zoom meetings all the time. But if you want a way to listen to music, podcasts, and more as you’re out and about or just working out, wireless earbuds are really the way to go.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Tribit wireless earbuds and Bluetooth speaker

Tribit has introduced a new pair of wireless earbuds this month in the form of the MoveBuds H1.. The earbuds now available to preorder priced at $63 offering a 30% discount off the recommended retail price before launch. The small pocket-sized Bluetooth speaker is called the StormBox Micro 2 and is also available at a 30% discount and is priced at $42.
RETAIL
geekspin

Jabra Enhance Plus are wireless earbuds that double as hearing aids

Jabra, who is best known for its exceptional wireless headphones and headsets, has come out with its first hearing aid wearable. These wireless earbuds are first-of-its-kind wireless earbuds that offer hearing enhancement technology, and they will be launching in the US before the month ends. According to Jabra, the Enhance Plus is best suited to those who suffer from mild to moderate hearing loss.
ELECTRONICS

