HOUSTON -- Houston Texans nickel defender Tavierre Thomas is hopeful to be a staple with the organization entering 2022. Last season was one year he soon won't be forgetting. When the 2021 season began, Thomas was nothing more than a depth defender who made a name on special teams. By the season's end, he was one of Houston's top defenders and geared up to build off his success in 2022 thanks to a two-year contract extension.

NFL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO