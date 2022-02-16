Butler sports weekly preview: Feb. 16 – Feb. 23

Haley has been a thrower under the tutelage of Cape assistant coach Rob Perciful since she was in sixth grade. Now a junior, her FitBit screams CrossFit, as she lifts five days a week and does cardio. “I like pushing myself,” she said. “A couple years ago, I worked at the Dairy Queen and ate fried foods on the move,” Haley joked, adding, “How crazy was that?” At the Henlopen Conference Indoor Track Championships, Hailey threw the shot for a personal best of 32-feet-5-inches, which bettered her 30-11 previous standard. “I think I’m better in the discus and hope to break 100 feet this spring,” she said. Hailey was slightly stunned when she was cut from the volleyball team, but added, “It was a blessing, giving me more time for fitness and to focus on my throwing.” Haley then showed her insulin pump, saying, “I am a Type 1 diabetic, so 24-7, baby.”

