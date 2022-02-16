ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Butler sports weekly preview: Feb. 16 – Feb. 23

By Staff Editorial
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForward Celena Taborn passes the ball during a matchup against UConn on Jan. 12 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The women’s basketball team is currently winless in Big East play. Photo by Francie Wilson. Wednesday, Feb. 16. Men’s Tennis vs. Ball State. The Bulldogs will look to rebound from...

Athletes of the Week Feb. 18

Haley has been a thrower under the tutelage of Cape assistant coach Rob Perciful since she was in sixth grade. Now a junior, her FitBit screams CrossFit, as she lifts five days a week and does cardio. “I like pushing myself,” she said. “A couple years ago, I worked at the Dairy Queen and ate fried foods on the move,” Haley joked, adding, “How crazy was that?” At the Henlopen Conference Indoor Track Championships, Hailey threw the shot for a personal best of 32-feet-5-inches, which bettered her 30-11 previous standard. “I think I’m better in the discus and hope to break 100 feet this spring,” she said. Hailey was slightly stunned when she was cut from the volleyball team, but added, “It was a blessing, giving me more time for fitness and to focus on my throwing.” Haley then showed her insulin pump, saying, “I am a Type 1 diabetic, so 24-7, baby.”
College basketball world reacts to Tom Crean news

A disastrous college basketball season for the Georgia Bulldogs (6-20; 1-12 in SEC play) has reached a new level of embarrassment after assistant coach Wade Mason got into a physical altercation with director of player personnel Brian Fish during halftime of Georgia’s 85-64 loss at LSU on Wednesday. Mason has been suspended indefinitely for the incident, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
NBA Fans React To Mike Bibby Having The Best Selling NBA Jersey In Alabama: "Someone Please Explain To Me Why Mike Bibby Is The Best Selling Jersey In Alabama."

Mike Bibby was a very popular player during his time in the NBA. The former Sacramento Kings point guard was never considered one of the NBA's elite players, but was a true fan favorite, as many fans always wanted to see him succeed. But the extent of his popularity may be far wider than anyone may have anticipated in the past.
Cole Anthony goes viral for gross moment during Rising Stars Challenge

Cole Anthony was definitely out of pocket at Friday’s Rising Stars Challenge. The NBA All-Star Weekend event introduced a new format this year. Instead of just one game, three separate games were played. Each one had the “Elam Ending,” which debuted last year in the All-Star Game. The Orlando Magic guard Anthony was on Team Worthy for a semifinal contest against Team Isiah. As Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane shot a free throw to hit the target score of 50 for Team Isiah, Anthony tried to distract Bane by … pulling down his shorts and mooning Bane.
