3 best facials in London for glowing skin – tried and tested

When you have skin that gets oily in some spots and dry in others, it can be tough to find the right sunscreen. So, Elite Daily turned to a professional to help. According to dermatologist Dr. Rebecca Marcus, the best sunscreens for combination skin are oil-free, non-comedogenic, and lightweight. Dr. Marcus prefers mineral — also known as physical — sunscreens for patients with acne-prone skin, so if you fall into that category, look for sunscreens that list zinc oxide or titanium dioxide as the key active ingredients. Sunscreens that contain nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides are great, too, the expert says, since they moisturize skin while protecting it, which can cut down on the number of products you need to apply.
