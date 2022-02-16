ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

10 Really Fun Things to Do in Yakima Valley This Weekend With or Without the Kids

By Reesha On The Radio
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who wouldn't enjoy doing something fun this weekend in the Yakima Valley? There are so many things to get into, whether you want to go solo, take a cute date, or bring the kids along for the ride. Fortunately, we have the Yakima Valley Visitor's Center to keep us hip on...

katsfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 KATS

Ready for Some Wine Yakima Valley? 5 Stellar Locations to Sip

Anytime's a good time for wine! I was never really a drinker of it until college, my roommate and her family were well-versed in all sorts of Washington wines, they featured a hefty wine cellar, and when I'd come to visit we always went on tours. I quickly took a liking to cabernet sauvignon, a dark red. As I age, like a fine wine, I have come to appreciate Washington State as one of the premier spots to taste all sorts of delicious crushed grapes. I now realize the difference between a dessert wine and what pairs with the main course!
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wapato, WA
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
City
Yakima, WA
City
Home, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Prosser, WA
Union Gap, WA
Lifestyle
City
Union Gap, WA
City
Zillah, WA
94.5 KATS

State Musicians Making Music in Yakima This Week

More than 5,000 people who love music will be in Yakima this weekend. The Washington Music Educators Association 49th Annual State Conference will be held at the Yakima Convention Center Thursday, February 17 through Sunday, February 20. The conference is held every two years in the Yakima Valley. A news...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Arts And Crafts#Yakima Valley#Wa 98902#The Harlem Renaissance#The Seattle Art Museum#Wa 98903#Skateland#Rock Band
94.5 KATS

Peak Inside A $1.1 Million Home With Breathtaking Views in Selah

Have you ever gone window shopping for something, even though you're not in the market to buy?. Window-shopping may be outdated terminology, and if you asked my grandkids, they'd tell you a lot of what I say is outdated terminology. But, I digress. (See, that sounded outdated too.) These days, much of our window-shopping is done online, and I don't know about you, but one of my guilty pleasures is checking out homes for sale. I enjoy perusing Zillow or Realtor.com just to see what interesting properties are for sale in the Yakima Valley. It could be a fixer-upper, perhaps a farm, something with extra spacious living areas, and, of course, those homes which would be a little out of the ordinary price range. Today, I got lost in the online window-shopping vortex and zeroed in on homes for sale at over $1 Million. What happened next had me imagining a move to Selah.
SELAH, WA
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy