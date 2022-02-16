Doja Cat’s ‘Planet Her’ is the Grammys’ strongest Album of the Year contender

US rapper Doja Cat has recorded a cover of Hole’s Celebrity Skin as the soundtrack to a new Taco Bell advert to air on US TV during the Super Bowl. With a 30-second TV ad during this year’s Super Bowl, which sees Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams facing off in the annual championship play-off game to decide the winner of the National Football League, costing an astonishing $6.5 million, there’s an onus on advertisers to pull out all the stops to create a memorable TV moment. The new Taco Bell commercial, titled The Grande Escape and set to air during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI - sounds like such a moment, finding Doja Cat leading an exodus from a clown college, and featuring a snippet of the rapper’s tale on the Courtney Love/Eric Erlandson/Billy Corgan-penned title track of Hole’s third album, which emerged in 1998.

