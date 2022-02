You hear it every single day; it's hard out there to get a job these days. Not sure what you've been hearing, but anybody I talk to that's out of work seems to be having a difficult time finding a job then in previous years. Sure, part of that is due to the pandemic. The problem is, though, didn't it seem like everybody was desperately seeking people to come work for them only a few short months ago? What happened to all the available jobs?

JOBS ・ 12 DAYS AGO