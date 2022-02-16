10 Really Fun Things to Do in Yakima Valley This Weekend With or Without the Kids

Have you ever gone window shopping for something, even though you're not in the market to buy?. Window-shopping may be outdated terminology, and if you asked my grandkids, they'd tell you a lot of what I say is outdated terminology. But, I digress. (See, that sounded outdated too.) These days, much of our window-shopping is done online, and I don't know about you, but one of my guilty pleasures is checking out homes for sale. I enjoy perusing Zillow or Realtor.com just to see what interesting properties are for sale in the Yakima Valley. It could be a fixer-upper, perhaps a farm, something with extra spacious living areas, and, of course, those homes which would be a little out of the ordinary price range. Today, I got lost in the online window-shopping vortex and zeroed in on homes for sale at over $1 Million. What happened next had me imagining a move to Selah.

