Yakima, WA

10 Really Fun Things to Do in Yakima Valley This Weekend With or Without the Kids

By Reesha On The Radio
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who wouldn't enjoy doing something fun this weekend in the Yakima Valley? There are so many things to get into, whether you want to go solo, take a cute date, or bring the kids along for the ride. Fortunately, we have the Yakima Valley Visitor's Center to keep us hip on...

kffm.com

107.3 KFFM

Ready for Some Wine Yakima Valley? 5 Stellar Locations to Sip

Anytime's a good time for wine! I was never really a drinker of it until college, my roommate and her family were well-versed in all sorts of Washington wines, they featured a hefty wine cellar, and when I'd come to visit we always went on tours. I quickly took a liking to cabernet sauvignon, a dark red. As I age, like a fine wine, I have come to appreciate Washington State as one of the premier spots to taste all sorts of delicious crushed grapes. I now realize the difference between a dessert wine and what pairs with the main course!
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

State Musicians Making Music in Yakima This Week

More than 5,000 people who love music will be in Yakima this weekend. The Washington Music Educators Association 49th Annual State Conference will be held at the Yakima Convention Center Thursday, February 17 through Sunday, February 20. The conference is held every two years in the Yakima Valley. A news...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Peak Inside A $1.1 Million Home With Breathtaking Views in Selah

Have you ever gone window shopping for something, even though you're not in the market to buy?. Window-shopping may be outdated terminology, and if you asked my grandkids, they'd tell you a lot of what I say is outdated terminology. But, I digress. (See, that sounded outdated too.) These days, much of our window-shopping is done online, and I don't know about you, but one of my guilty pleasures is checking out homes for sale. I enjoy perusing Zillow or Realtor.com just to see what interesting properties are for sale in the Yakima Valley. It could be a fixer-upper, perhaps a farm, something with extra spacious living areas, and, of course, those homes which would be a little out of the ordinary price range. Today, I got lost in the online window-shopping vortex and zeroed in on homes for sale at over $1 Million. What happened next had me imagining a move to Selah.
SELAH, WA
107.3 KFFM

6 Best Awe-Inspiring Views to Skywatch in the Yakima Area [LIST]

Get some AMAZING views of the sky in your life! When was the last time you spent stargazing, or skywatching, as some call it? Do you know some of the best places to skywatch near Yakima? If you're up for a little drive, this road trip will definitely be worth it. Just make sure it's a clear night and that you bring some blankets, snacks, and juice boxes for the kids!
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Five of the Best Water Parks in Washington Before Summer

The Summer isn't too far off, it's safe to say we've had enough of the cold and can't wait for sunnier days. Now the only thing you need to plan for is where to cool off. Sure air conditioners, fans, even an ice bath could work, but why not have some fun in the sun while you cool off? Lucky for you, we have five of the best water parks in Washington for you to visit this summer.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

There Are 8 Yakima Hidden Gems I Don’t Really Want You to Know About

Based on the sad recent report about Copper Pot Caramels candy boutique closing up shop permanently, I want us locals to know about the many unique and marvelous places and businesses in Yakima. I don't, however, want to tell any more people about some of my favorite Yakima hidden gems discoveries because then everybody and their mama will be there, too, and I won't be able to enjoy them anymore.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Rob a Yakima Pot Store? Get More Time Behind Bars!

We've seen the robberies here in the Yakima Valley. Suspects robbing retail Marijuana stores, some at gunpoint. So could more prison time discourage pot store robberies in Washington State? State Senator Jim Honeyford of Sunnyside says yes. Senator Jim Honeyford of Sunnyside is sponsor of Senate Bill 5927. He's the...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Planning a Summer Outing Yakima? Check the New Guide!

If you plan trips around the Yakima Valley you'll want to pick up a copy of the new 2022 Official Yakima Valley Travel Guide from Yakima Valley Tourism. The guide has information about craft beverage and food festivals, year-round outdoor adventure, farm-fresh produce locations, dining and arts venues to visit in 2022.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima and Selah to Host Easter Egg Hunts 2022: Register Your Excited Kids Now

Make your plans now to register your excited kids for Easter Egg Hunts in the Yakima Valley! So far, I know of two announced events so check back with me closer to Easter time for a list of more! There's one listed for Selah where you don't need to register beforehand, hosted by the Lions Club, and another in Yakima hosted by the Parks and Rec. You will need to pre-register kids for the one in Yakima (see below).
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Valley Are You Interested in Learning Spanish for Free?

Had I known then what I know now! We all should be learning how to speak Spanish. I took two years in high school but taking German in college instead of moving farther along with Spanish was NOT the best idea. Yes, there was a cute boy involved as to why I was so easily swayed but dang, deutsch sprechen (speaking German) is not only a really tough language to learn, it's not one of the most used languages around. Spanish however, will take you places!
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

