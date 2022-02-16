Google doodle celebrates Lithuania’s Independence Day

Multiple explosions have been heard in the rebel-held Ukrainian city of Donetsk.A witness told Reuters they several explosions could be heard in the north of the city on Saturday morning.It was not clear what caused the explosions. There was no immediate comment from separatists or Ukraine authorities.The Russia-backed separatist leader of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, earlier ordered a full mobilisation of rebel troops in the region.Violence has flared up in recent days in Donetsk and neighbouring Luhansk, the easternmost regions of Ukraine, with several instances of shelling. A bombing struck a car outside an official building in Donetsk on Friday.Two...
Comments / 0