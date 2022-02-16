ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Google doodle celebrates Lithuania’s Independence Day

By Priyanka Patil
featureweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Doodle honours one of Lithuania’s two independence days, known as Restoration of the State Day in the local community. The Act of Independence of Lithuania was signed on this day...

www.featureweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithuania#Independence Day#Vilnius#Google Doodle#Baltic
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
The Guardian

Last piece of Putin’s puzzle slots into place: preparing Russians for war

The omens of impending war we were warned about now seem to be lining up like the horsemen of the apocalypse. The field hospitals have been set near the border, blood banks have reportedly been brought in. On the information war front, a dossier of alleged Ukraine war crimes circulated at the UN security council, and a video popped up purporting to show an attempted Ukrainian attack on chlorine tanks in the Donbas.
POLITICS
Reuters

How a Russia-Ukraine conflict might hit global markets

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A potential invasion of Ukraine by neighbouring Russia would be felt across a number of markets, from wheat and energy prices and the region's sovereign dollar bonds to safe-haven assets and stock markets. Below are five charts showing where a potential escalation of tensions could...
WORLD
AFP

Russis test fires missiles as US warns Moscow 'poised' to invade Ukraine

Russia test fired nuclear-capable missiles on Saturday as President Vladimir Putin oversaw a dramatic military exercise and as the United States again warned that it believes Moscow plans to invade Ukraine within days. Russian television showed images of Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko sitting at a round table in the Kremlin situation room, in front of a bank of screens showing military commanders as they test-fired their latest hypersonic, cruise and nuclear-capable ballistic missiles.
MILITARY
WPXI Pittsburgh

EU chief: Russia could be cut off from markets, tech goods

MUNICH — (AP) — Moscow would have its access to financial markets and high-tech goods limited under Western sanctions being prepared in case Russia attacks Ukraine, one of the European Union's top officials said Saturday. The comments from Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson says ‘we stand on the brink’ of war in Europe at ‘very dangerous moment’

Boris Johnson has said Europe is at "a very dangerous moment" and stands on "the brink" of a possible war with Russia.In a speech at the Munich security conference on Saturday the prime minister said an invasion of Ukraine from the east would bring about the "destruction of a democratic state".He warned that the world was at “the eleventh hour” to avert a conflict and said any invasion would echo out like "a shock" around the world and encourage other countries to resort to military aggression."This is a very dangerous moment in our history. We stand on the brink...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine crisis: Multiple explosions heard in rebel-held city of Donetsk

Multiple explosions have been heard in the rebel-held Ukrainian city of Donetsk.A witness told Reuters they several explosions could be heard in the north of the city on Saturday morning.It was not clear what caused the explosions. There was no immediate comment from separatists or Ukraine authorities.The Russia-backed separatist leader of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, earlier ordered a full mobilisation of rebel troops in the region.Violence has flared up in recent days in Donetsk and neighbouring Luhansk, the easternmost regions of Ukraine, with several instances of shelling. A bombing struck a car outside an official building in Donetsk on Friday.Two...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy