Water and sewerage bills will increase in England and Wales by almost 2 per cent, Water UK has announced. The 1.7 per cent jump, which is below the rate of inflation, will take effect from April, with average household costs set to rise by around £7 to £419. The hike comes as families across the country struggle with the cost-of-living crisis, which will be exacerbated in two months when annual energy prices rise by nearly £700.Growing financial pressures mean that 300,000 extra people will need support paying their water bills by 2025, on top of the 1.1 million customers who...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO