Glencore may sell Russneft stake to founder Gutseriyev, says Kommersant

Asian equities were mixed overnight as China, Singapore, and Indonesia outperformed while India and the Philippines underperformed. Citi’s internet analyst is reporting that Alibaba’s registration of 1 billion new shares on Friday is due to SoftBank, which reports earnings tomorrow, preparing to sell shares. Alibaba HK fell -4.49% on the “news” as SoftBank was an early and continues to be a significant shareholder. I believe the registering of shares could also be due to ADR conversion. As more investors convert from US shares to Hong Kong shares, the company needs to convert shares from the Cayman holding entity to Hong Kong shares. That is only speculation on my part, though I am asking myself: why would Softbank sell at this level?

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO