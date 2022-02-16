ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glencore may sell Russneft stake to founder Gutseriyev, says Kommersant

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Swiss commodities firm Glencore may be selling its stake in Russian oil group Russneft to its former owner and founder Mikhail Gutseriyev, the Kommersant daily reported on Wednesday, citing sources. Glencore’s sale, years in...

