Prashant Nema is EVP and Chief Information Officer at Arch Capital Group Ltd. Regardless of industry or geographic location, digital transformation is high on the list of nearly every corporation's top priorities. As companies look for ways to keep up with the speed of technology, the exponential increase in available data and the demands of clients and other stakeholders, having a thoughtful and attainable digital plan is critical. Such an aggressive yet intentional approach to transformation will change your way of working and how you build and deliver services.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO