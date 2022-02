Tesla stock loses 3% on Thursday after the CPI number. High growth is not the sector to be in during this hawkish environment. Tesla will struggle with this macro backdrop. Tesla (TSLA) stock lost 3% on Thursday after the US CPI report. The inflation reading was higher than expected and showed inflation broadening out to all sectors of the economy. Fed futures immediately priced in a near 80% chance of a 50bps rate hike at the next Fed meeting in March. In Friday's premarket, things have steadied somewhat with yields giving up some ground. VIX though has risen as investors grow increasingly nervous about the prospects for equities going forward.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO