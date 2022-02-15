ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS CONTEST

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you donate to WXPN or fill out the online contest form, your name will be entered into a drawing to win a pair (2 tickets) of prime seats to see Robert Plant & Alison Kraus at the Mann Center on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Sustaining members are automatically...

xpn.org

Comments / 0

xpn.org

Phish will play two shows at The Mann, three shows at the AC beach this summer

Jam scene veterans Phish are taking to the road again this summer, and gifting the Philly region with five stops along the way. In July, the band will headline two nights at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts on the 19th and 20th; the following month, they’ll head down to the Jersey shore for a three-night stand on the Atlantic City beach, just like last summer.
CHICAGO READER

Alison Shearer debuts with a fusion of grief, joy, and jazz

Alto saxophonist Alison Shearer had nearly completed her debut solo album when her father, acclaimed photojournalist John Shearer, died in 2019. In the aftermath, the Brooklyn-based musician, who cofounded the ten-piece hip hop group Pitchblak Brass Band and currently plays with eclectic party band Red Baraat, decided to start from scratch. Her new View From Above doesn’t address John’s death or Alison’s grief directly, though it nods to John’s work in the civil rights movement with “Big Sides,” a gospel-tinged protest against police violence. Instead, the bulk of the material, as the album title suggests, lifts and swoops away from specifics, with bright melancholy and nostalgia circling about each other somewhere in the region of the clouds. Like fellow saxophonist Kamasi Washington, Shearer mixes funk and soul into her jazz, but she focuses on a lighter side of fusion—the kind pioneered by Chick Corea’s Return to Forever. The intricately angular postbop sax in the intro to “Celestial” puts you in a nimble spaceship, but its zigs and zags are cushioned by Horace Phillips’s gentle, solid drums and Kevin Bernstein’s fluid, melodic piano. “Dawn to Dusk,” with its influences from Eastern scales and gritty soul-jazz bottom, may be the album’s most aggressive-sounding track; “Purple Flowers,” by contrast, with Hattie Simon’s honey-sweet vocals spinning around Shearer’s honey-sweet tone, borders on neosoul dream pop. Shearer never ventures into avant-garde territory, but her songwriting is too complex and eclectic to fit comfortably into smooth jazz. View From Above is comforting, celebratory, and upbeat without being glib. At a time when loss is pervasive and hope is hard to come by, it’s worth listening to someone who has grappled with the first and managed to hang on to the second.
Robert Plant
Alison Krauss
xpn.org

PRESS PLAY: New Albums out February 18th

Once again we’ve arrived at a particularly bountiful release day. Baltimore duo Beach House deliver their most expansive (and adventurous) set to date; the multi-chapter Once Twice Melody. Reuniting for another round of dusty Lone Star funk, Khruangbin and Leon Bridges‘s Texas Moon serves as the nocturnal counterpart to their 2020 collaboration. Alynda Segarra takes Hurray for the Riff Raff into “nature punk” territory on the organic and urgent Life on Earth.
xpn.org

Ruby the Hatchet kick off a momentous year of releases with single “1000 Years” from new live EP

The first new music by Ruby the Hatchet in five years is out now. “1000 Years,” a song from the forthcoming Live at Earthquaker EP, is available as a full band video shot at EarthQuaker Devices headquarters in Akron, Ohio. The full tracklist from the EP includes another live favorite, “Primitive Man,” and “Easy Livin’,” a Uriah Heep cover. Available on physical media only, Live at Earthquaker will be released by Magnetic Eye Records on April 22.
xpn.org

Brandi Carlile will bring ‘In These Silent Days’ to The Mann this August

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile‘s seventh studio album In These Silent Days has one of our favorite Americana stars shining brighter then ever, garnering her five Grammy nominations and a major U.S. tour that now, thankfully, has a Philadelphia date. Carlile and her band will headline The Mann Center for the...
xpn.org

Watch AnnonXL perform “BBY BOI” for upandovr

Songwriter AnnonXL is back in Philadelphia, and spent time in the upandovr studio for a session version of his song “BBY BOI” from 2021’s Stupid Cupid. The Philly Music Fest alum has been living and recording in Los Angeles, and expects a new EP later this year.
xpn.org

Give Them Their Flowers: D Is For Darius on reggae, dancehall, and Philly DJ culture

The one thing I’ve learned about the DJ community in Philadelphia is that it’s very diverse and supportive of one another. The DJs in the city differ from one another in age, race, gender, and hometowns. However, the rewarding feeling all of them get knowing that four hours of orchestrating a mix can take people away from any of their problems for the night is what keeps these talented mix masters going and supporting one another. This reason is why up-and-coming DJ D Is For Darius wanted to join the community within the past couple of years.
