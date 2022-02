The origins of the virus responsible for Covid-19 have been “unambiguously” traced to horseshoe bats, according to a new study.However, scientists said that “dramatically more wildlife sampling” is needed to pinpoint the creature that ultimately passed the virus to humans and warned that there is “undoubtedly” a virus highly related to SARS-CoV-2 still present somewhere in the wild.The study, led by the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, looked at the evolutionary history of bat coronaviruses related to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19.It also looked at the phenomenon of virus recombination – when a host bat is infected...

