ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Today’s ‘Wordle’ Word Of The Day Answer #242: Wednesday, February 16th

By Paul Tassi
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wednesday has arrived, and with it, another Wordle puzzle. After yesterday’s wild dust-up where people were getting two different Wordle answers, we’ll see if that happens again today, but my guess is that with all day to figure this out, the New York Times probably isn’t going to let that happen...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Huey Haha: Cause of death revealed for 22-year-old TikTok star

The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Richie
Cosmopolitan

Fans are all asking the same question about Kendall Jenner’s overlined lips

We’ve seen it before and now, we’re seeing it again: Kendall Jenner has once more overlined her lips – and we can’t get enough of it. Early last year the model divided the internet with her super defined lips, which was achieved by overdrawing with a lip pencil. Of course, her followers had a lot to say on the matter, but that didn't put Kenny off from doing it again.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Pregnant '90 Day Fiance' Star Files for Divorce on Valentine's Day

90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio has filed for divorce from her estranged husband Michael Jessen, according to Entertainment Tonight, which reports the Brazil native filed for dissolution of marriage on Valentine's Day in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The former TLC couple announced in October that they had split, and Custodio, 23, is now expecting her first child with new boyfriend Ben Obscura.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wordle#The New York Times#Nyt
The Independent

Joe Rogan podcast vanishes from Spotify

The Joe Rogan Experience has disappeared from Spotify, with users unable to access it from the streaming giant’s website, iPhone app and Android app.It is not clear why the hugely popular podcast is down, though it comes amid controversy surrounding Spotify’s flagship show.The show briefly disappeared on Friday, with Spotify blaming technical issues. The Independent has contacted Spotify for comment.The online streaming service secured exclusive rights to Rogan’s podcast last year in a deal reported to be worth more than $100 million.Several high profile artists recently pulled their music from Spotify, including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, in protest to the “deadly misinformation about Covid” discussed on The Joe Rogan Experience.Spotify represents 60 per cent of the streaming of my music to listeners around the world,” Young declared on his website. “Yet my [record label] stood with me, recognising the threat the Covid misinformation on Spotify posed to the world — particularly for our young people who think everything they hear on Spotify is true. Unfortunately it is not.”More to follow.
CELEBRITIES
People

Chloé Lukasiak Says She Feels 'Free' After Confirming Her Relationship with Brooklinn Khoury

Chloé Lukasiak is opening up about her relationship with Brooklinn Khoury. After months of speculation, the actress and dancer, 20, seemingly confirmed last October that she was dating the social media influencer by simply captioning a photo on Instagram with a single black heart. She later made it official by posting a tribute for their one-year anniversary in December.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
Forbes

Nicki Minaj’s New Single Outsold The Next Seven Bestselling Songs In America Combined

Nicki Minaj returns to the Billboard charts in dramatic fashion this week with her comeback smash “Do We Have A Problem?” The tune blasts onto the Hot 100 at No. 2, powered by an incredible number of streams (it starts in the runner-up rung on the Streaming Songs chart) and impressive sales. In fact, the title sold so well, it didn't just beat every other release, it outperformed its closest competitors by an enormous margin.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Slays in Form-Fitting Peek-a-Boo Dress on Instagram

Gabrielle Union is preparing for the new spring season in style. On Instagram, the 49-year-old actress posted the latest piece in her New York & Company spring 2022 collection. In the snapshot, Union is rocking a peach-colored dress with a peek-a-boo moment happening on the side. She is also sporting a soft beat makeup look, with forest green eyeshadow and a nude, glossed lip.
CELEBRITIES
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
102K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy