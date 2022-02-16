Today’s ‘Wordle’ Word Of The Day Answer #242: Wednesday, February 16th
By Paul Tassi
Forbes
5 days ago
Wednesday has arrived, and with it, another Wordle puzzle. After yesterday’s wild dust-up where people were getting two different Wordle answers, we’ll see if that happens again today, but my guess is that with all day to figure this out, the New York Times probably isn’t going to let that happen...
Celebrity kids seem to grow up in three to five business days. One minute we’re liking their baby pics or remarking on how cute they are, and the next thing you know, they’re adults. As the unofficial aunts and uncles of these kids, it’s only right we keep you updated on the latest happenings in their lives.
The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
We’ve seen it before and now, we’re seeing it again: Kendall Jenner has once more overlined her lips – and we can’t get enough of it. Early last year the model divided the internet with her super defined lips, which was achieved by overdrawing with a lip pencil. Of course, her followers had a lot to say on the matter, but that didn't put Kenny off from doing it again.
Robin Roberts often shares glimpses of her personal life away from Good Morning America on social media, and most recently posted a look at her snow-covered garden in Connecticut, where she lives during the weekends with her long-term partner Amber Laign. However, while fans know a lot about the star,...
90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio has filed for divorce from her estranged husband Michael Jessen, according to Entertainment Tonight, which reports the Brazil native filed for dissolution of marriage on Valentine's Day in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The former TLC couple announced in October that they had split, and Custodio, 23, is now expecting her first child with new boyfriend Ben Obscura.
The Joe Rogan Experience has disappeared from Spotify, with users unable to access it from the streaming giant’s website, iPhone app and Android app.It is not clear why the hugely popular podcast is down, though it comes amid controversy surrounding Spotify’s flagship show.The show briefly disappeared on Friday, with Spotify blaming technical issues. The Independent has contacted Spotify for comment.The online streaming service secured exclusive rights to Rogan’s podcast last year in a deal reported to be worth more than $100 million.Several high profile artists recently pulled their music from Spotify, including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, in protest to the “deadly misinformation about Covid” discussed on The Joe Rogan Experience.Spotify represents 60 per cent of the streaming of my music to listeners around the world,” Young declared on his website. “Yet my [record label] stood with me, recognising the threat the Covid misinformation on Spotify posed to the world — particularly for our young people who think everything they hear on Spotify is true. Unfortunately it is not.”More to follow.
Chloé Lukasiak is opening up about her relationship with Brooklinn Khoury. After months of speculation, the actress and dancer, 20, seemingly confirmed last October that she was dating the social media influencer by simply captioning a photo on Instagram with a single black heart. She later made it official by posting a tribute for their one-year anniversary in December.
Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
Nicki Minaj returns to the Billboard charts in dramatic fashion this week with her comeback smash “Do We Have A Problem?” The tune blasts onto the Hot 100 at No. 2, powered by an incredible number of streams (it starts in the runner-up rung on the Streaming Songs chart) and impressive sales. In fact, the title sold so well, it didn't just beat every other release, it outperformed its closest competitors by an enormous margin.
A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
How did a YouTuber manage to become the richest man in the world for just a few minutes?. On Sunday (Feb. 13), 26-year-old U.K.-based internet personality Max Fosh uploaded a YouTube video titled "I Became The World’s Richest Man For 7 Minutes." And no, it wasn't clickbait. First, Max...
Egypt Sherrod is not tolerating the body-shaming comments that she’s received on social media since giving birth to her youngest daughter three years ago. On Instagram on Friday, February 18, Sherrod shared a screenshot from Twitter of a response she wrote when a user asked, “Why Egypt Sherrod get her booty done?”
Gabrielle Union is preparing for the new spring season in style. On Instagram, the 49-year-old actress posted the latest piece in her New York & Company spring 2022 collection. In the snapshot, Union is rocking a peach-colored dress with a peek-a-boo moment happening on the side. She is also sporting a soft beat makeup look, with forest green eyeshadow and a nude, glossed lip.
Comments / 0