Today’s ‘Wordle’ Word Of The Day Answer #242: Wednesday, February 16th

The Joe Rogan Experience has disappeared from Spotify, with users unable to access it from the streaming giant’s website, iPhone app and Android app.It is not clear why the hugely popular podcast is down, though it comes amid controversy surrounding Spotify’s flagship show.The show briefly disappeared on Friday, with Spotify blaming technical issues. The Independent has contacted Spotify for comment.The online streaming service secured exclusive rights to Rogan’s podcast last year in a deal reported to be worth more than $100 million.Several high profile artists recently pulled their music from Spotify, including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, in protest to the “deadly misinformation about Covid” discussed on The Joe Rogan Experience.Spotify represents 60 per cent of the streaming of my music to listeners around the world,” Young declared on his website. “Yet my [record label] stood with me, recognising the threat the Covid misinformation on Spotify posed to the world — particularly for our young people who think everything they hear on Spotify is true. Unfortunately it is not.”More to follow.

CELEBRITIES ・ 34 MINUTES AGO