'Dr. Phil' denies allegations of toxic, racist behavior behind the scenes

Norwalk Reflector
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Dr. Phil” show is hitting back at current and former employees’ allegations that the daytime talk show fosters an environment of volatile, toxic and even racist behavior. The titular Phil McGraw, who isn’t licensed though he does hold a doctorate in clinical psychology, “categorically denies...

norwalkreflector.com

CinemaBlend

Dr. Phil's Lawyer Responds After Employees Raise Allegations Of Racism And Toxic Work Environment

While many fans likely see Phil McGraw and the work he’s been doing on his talk show, Dr. Phil, for the past 20 seasons as the committed forum on mental health that it has claimed to be, several of the show’s past and current employees have now alleged that their own mental health was negatively impacted by working for the program. With those claims now out in the open, though, McGraw’s lawyer has spoken out against those reports of racism and a toxic work environment.
The Hollywood Reporter

Why ‘Dr. Phil’ Is Bullet-Proof Despite “Toxic Workplace” Claims

Employees of a top-rated, nationally syndicated TV host allege a systemic pattern of behind-the-scenes workplace toxicity and abuse. This time it’s not Ellen DeGeneres, whose eponymous show’s ratings soon went into precipitous decline, and will end after its 19th season later this year. Instead, it’s Phil McGraw, subject of a Feb. 10 investigation published by BuzzFeed News’ Krystie Lee Yandoli, who broke the DeGeneres story in July 2020. The similarities are striking: Dispiriting accusations of a culture of fear, intimidation and racism; a group of anonymous staffers pinning blame on executive producers; and implications that the name-brand talent have, at best,...
Primetimer

Dr. Phil is "bullet-proof: Why toxic workplace allegations against Phil McGraw's show are unlikely to have the same impact as similar accusations against Ellen DeGeneres

Less than two years after Buzzfeed's Krystie Lee Yandoli exposed the toxic workplace environment at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she released a new investigation on Thursday into similar toxic behavior allegations at the Dr. Phil show. "The similarities are striking: Dispiriting accusations of a culture of fear, intimidation and racism; a group of anonymous staffers pinning blame on executive producers; and implications that the name-brand talent have, at best, abdicated their own oversight responsibilities," says Gary Baum. "The difference is simple. It’s what derailed Ellen and will, barring something unforeseen, allow Dr. Phil to bound along with no discernible impact. DeGeneres built her image on niceness. Her catchphrase, which made her look like a hypocrite, was 'Be kind.' McGraw didn’t. Rather, he’s spent an on-air career burnishing what Yandoli terms a 'trademark brand of snarky straight talk,' which itself appeals to a self-selecting demographic suspicious of softness and in thrall to his imperious energy." As Baum notes, McGraw has been "exposed before" with previous accusation of exploitation.
Distractify

Employees of the 'Dr. Phil Show' Share Stories of a Toxic Workplace Riddled With Abuse

Let's state up top that Dr. Phil is not a licensed mental health professional. He surrendered his license to the state of Texas in 2006 and has never been licensed in the state of California, where the Dr. Phil Show is taped. In fact, guests on his show sign release forms that state they're merely receiving advice, not medical diagnoses, from Dr. Phil. And while he does have a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from North Texas State University, which technically makes him a doctor, he's no longer a practicing therapist.
The Independent

Radar Online.com

Popculture

Wendy Williams Reportedly 'Getting Close' to Ex-Husband Amid Legal Woes, Absence From Show

According to reports, Wendy Williams is finding comfort in the arms of her cheating ex-husband and former manager, Kevin Hunter Sr. the former pair, who were together for 25 years and share a 21-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. together, divorced in 2019 amid confirmation that Hunter fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. Williams said that she knew of the affair for years and worked privately to get her affairs in order before pulling the plug, which included financially due to their intertwined money and businesses. She revealed the ups and downs of their union in a Lifetime biopic. But amid rumors that her physical and mental health are in decline, and with the future of her Fox daytime talk show unknown, sources allege Williams has been getting cozy with Hunter.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Popculture

Mic

Dr. Phil employees allege a truly hellish workplace environment

Earlier today, BuzzFeed News released a scathing exposè into the toxic environment fostered on the Dr. Phil Show, as alleged by former employees. While some employees interviewed refuted negative characterizations that others whole-heartedly supported, both groups intimated that intense work environments which can be construed as abusive are par for the course in Hollywood.
blavity.com

The Independent

Register Citizen

‘Dr. Phil’ Accused of Toxic Workplace in Report; Host’s Lawyer Blasts Back: ‘Clickbait Story’

Patrick Morris, Phil McGraw’s personal attorney, is speaking out against accusations of a toxic workplace environment against the long-running daytime talk show “Dr. Phil.” A dozen current and former employees of the long-running series spoke to BuzzFeed News about the verbal abuse, fear, intimidation and racism they faced behind the scenes of the production.
Deadline

ViacomCBS Responds To Report About Toxic Workplace On ‘Dr. Phil’ As Host Denies Allegations

Current and former employees of Phil McGraw’s talk show Dr. Phil made allegations of having experienced toxic work conditions—including verbal abuse, intimidation, and racism—and inappropriate interactions with guests, in a Buzzfeed expose released on Thursday. None of the dozen employees that spoke to the outlet witnessed McGraw participate in any of the alleged behavior, nor is there any evidence that he saw any of the abuse himself. Series executive producer Carla Penington and other senior staff have been accused of “screaming and berating” employees. A spokesperson for Dr.Phil and McGraw denied all allegations. “Buzzfeed’s ‘click-bait story’ containing verifiably and objectively false characterizations...
TheWrap

‘Dr. Phil’ Show Accused of Toxic Workplace Conditions, Manipulating Guests and Racism

The “Dr. Phil” talk show has again been accused of fostering a “toxic” workplace environment, this time in a lengthy article published Thursday by BuzzFeed News. A dozen current or former employees accused top producers of abusive behavior toward staff, fostering racist stereotypes both onscreen and off, and unethical treatment of guests — including a charge that one employee was instructed to tell a guest not to take prescription medication before going on air “because they wanted her to look unstable and quote-unquote, ‘crazy.'”
Effingham Radio

‘Dr. Phil’ Reportedly A Toxic Work Environment

According to a BuzzFeed article published on Thursday (Feb. 10th), a dozen current and former employees of the Dr. Phil show say that the show fostered a toxic environment. Sources told the outlet that workers were forced to perpetuate racist stereotypes on the show, told to prevent mentally ill guests from taking their medication, and forced to endure verbal abuse.
