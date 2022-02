There are days when you just need cake but baking one can sometimes feel daunting. Enter a single-layer affair like this snacking cake that’s worth the bit of effort involved. With a hint of sweetness from cornmeal, you could easily add in other favorite flavors — like lemon or orange zest, cardamom or vanilla. Corn flour, a finely ground cornmeal and buttermilk make for a light and tender cake. Note, in a pinch, if you don’t have buttermilk, make a quick version by adding one tablespoon white vinegar or lemon juice to a one-cup measuring cup. Add milk to fill one cup; stir and let sit five minutes to slightly curdle and thicken.

