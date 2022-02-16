Johnny Davis scores 30 as No. 15 Wisconsin edges Indiana

Johnny Davis scored 30 points, including the go-ahead three-point play with 1:01 remaining, lifting No. 15 Wisconsin to a 74-69 win over Indiana in Bloomington, Ind.

Brad Davison added 21 points for the Badgers (20-5, 11-4 Big Ten), who bounced back from a home loss to Rutgers on Saturday.

With Wisconsin down 69-68, Davis drove the lane and finished a short jumper as he was fouled by Miller Kopp, then converted a free throw to put Wisconsin up 71-69. From there, the Badgers closed the game out with four straight points, as Indiana failed to score in the final 1:50.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana (16-9, 7-8 Big Ten) with 30 points with Race Thompson adding 13 points and 8 rebounds. But it wasn’t enough for the Hoosiers, who dropped their fourth straight game.

Down 43-40, Indiana went on a 10-0 run in the second half, capped by a Xavier Johnson driving basket in the lane that but the Hoosiers up 50-43. But with Indiana up 54-47, Wisconsin went on a 9-2 run, tying the score at 56 on a pair of Davison free throws.

Indiana regained the lead 58-56 on a Thompson hook shot. Parker Stewart extended it to 65-61 on a 3-pointer and a Jackson-Davis free throw put Indiana up 66-61 on a free throw with 3:52 left. But Wisconsin stormed back late, outscoring Indiana 13-3 down the stretch.

Davis scored 11 points in the first half, helping Wisconsin take a slim 32-31 lead into halftime. Indiana led by as many as seven points in the first half, going up 26-19 on a Jackson-Davis dunk with 5:33 left in the first half.

But Wisconsin answered behind Davis, who heated up late in the first half. Davis scored nine of Wisconsin’s final 13 points in the first half, including a jumper that tied the score at 31 with 1:12 left in the first half. Davis then made one of two free throws with 27 seconds left in the second half after drawing a foul on a defensive rebound to put Wisconsin up 32-31.

Jackson-Davis had 13 points and four assists for the Hoosiers in the first half, but Indiana once again struggled from the perimeter early, shooting 37.1 percent from the field and 25 percent from 3-point range.

–Field Level Media

