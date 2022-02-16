ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

N. Korea celebrates late leader's birthday, pushes for unity

By HYUNG-JIN KIM
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RbGdy_0eFoxEJf00
North Korea Anniversary In this photo provided by the North Korean government, a meeting is held to celebrate the 80th birth anniversary of North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il in Samjiyon City, North Korea Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) (Uncredited)

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea celebrated the 80th birthday of late leader Kim Jong Il with a concert, fireworks and a rare outdoor ceremony near its border with China, state media reported Wednesday, as the country pushes for greater internal unity amid pandemic-related hardships.

Kim’s son and current leader Kim Jong Un attended a state ceremony at Samjiyon city on Tuesday, on the eve of his father’s birthday, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

When Kim Jong Un appeared, all the participants “burst into stormy cheers ‘hurrah’ upon him" before he paid tribute to the statue of his father, KCNA said.

The event showed participants' firm resolves to rally behind Kim Jong Un and achieve a prosperity with self-reliance, KCNA said, and similar ceremonies were held across North Korea to mark the birth anniversary.

KCNA said senior officials visiting Samjiyon city observed fireworks and a music concert.

It’s rare for North Korea to hold a high-profile state event in the city at the foot of Mount Paektu, the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula which is the heart of North Korea’s foundation myth revolving around the Kim family. A major development project has also been underway in Samjiyon, which Kim Jong Un has said epitomizes his country’s “iron will” to achieve prosperity.

The birthday of Kim Jong Il is one of the most important holidays in North Korea, along with that of Kim Il Sung, the late grandfather of Kim Jong Un who established North Korea in 1948. Kim Jong Un has ruled North Korea since Kim Jong Il died of a heart attack in late 2011.

On Wednesday, North Korean citizens climbed Pyongyang’s Mansu Hill to lay bouquets of flowers and to bow before the giant statues of Kim Jong Il and Kim Il Sung. Elsewhere in Pyongyang, signs with celebratory messages like “the great event of the nation” were set up along streets.

Last month, North Korea conducted a spate of missile tests in what some experts say were an attempt to pressure the United States to offer concessions like sanctions relief. North Korea admitted it's faced severe economic difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Korea paused testing activity before the start of the Winter Olympics in China, its last major ally and economic pipeline, earlier this month.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said North Korea’s military hasn’t showed any suspicious activities Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Kim Il Sung
Person
Kim Jong Il
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Putin ‘gives orders to INVADE Ukraine’ as 75% of the Russian army & 500 warplanes ready to strike, claims US intel

VLADIMIR Putin has given orders to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine with 200,000 troops and 500 warplanes in striking distance, according to grim US intelligence reports. It comes as new satellite images are said to show Russian battle groups heading to the border and Nato was warned cities across Ukraine could be blitzed in the "imminent" attack.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Country
China
click orlando

EU leaders push Ukraine diplomacy, show unity on sanctions

BRUSSELS – European Union leader held a short summit meeting Thursday to push the chances of diplomacy to unlock the standoff over Ukraine and reaffirm their joint determination to impose massive sanctions if Russia invades its neighbor. The hastily called summit preceded a two-day EU-Africa meeting which brought the...
POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
121K+
Followers
90K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy