Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals in the history of games. For $10 or $15 a month, those on Xbox consoles and PC get unlimited access to a vast library of games mostly populated with titles of quality and consequence. Whether it will stay this cheap, probably not, but right now Xbox Game Pass subscribers are fine dining on a budget and it's almost only ever good news for those subscribed. Today is not one of those days. Today, the subscription lost six games, including some of its best games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO