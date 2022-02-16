Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Munchlax Chows Down on Spoiled Food in This Live-Action Trailer

Pokémon games have always been beginner friendly. Their RPG mechanics are, on the surface, quite simple and easy to understand. All a player really needs to understand to make it through most of the games, including Pokémon Legends: Arceus, is which Pokémon types are weak or strong against another. That, plus some grinding, could easily carry a normal player through the game without hitting much of a wall in terms of difficulty. However, going into the more difficult challenges of the games, or for those just wanting to create the most powerful Pokémon possible, there have always been extra ways to maximize how strong your team of monsters are.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO