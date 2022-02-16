ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Baldur's Gate 3: Absolute Frenzy - Barbarian Trailer

IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the trailer for Baldur's Gate 3's Patch 7: Absolute Frenzy update,...

me.ign.com

TechSpot

Baldur's Gate 3 gets an updated release window and the Barbarian class

Highly anticipated: When Baldur's Gate 3 first released into Early Access in late 2019, developer Larian Studios said full launch would be at least a year away. Now, thanks to the game's growing scope and the worldwide pandemic we're all suffering through, the studio says we'll be getting the game early next year at the soonest.
VIDEO GAMES

