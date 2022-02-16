ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nightmare Reaper - Animated Release Date Trailer

IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNightmare Reaper is set to leave Steam Early Access...

me.ign.com

Collider

'Spine of Night' Trailer Reveals Release Date for Ultraviolent Fantasy Animated Film

Shudder has just given its hyper-violent adult animated odyssey, The Spine of Night, a new official red band trailer. It has also been announced that the film will be available to stream via the popular horror streaming service on March 24. The Spine of Night is a psychedelic epic fantasy akin to 1981's Heavy Metal and follows multiple characters from different eras who fight to stop a magical plant from being used for evil. The film features the voice talents of Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Lucy Lawless (Futurama), Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille), Betty Gabriel (Get Out), and Joe Manganiello (True Blood).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Is Splatoon 3's Release Date Hidden in the Newest Trailer?

Splatoon 3 made an appearance during the first Nintendo Direct of the year this week with a new trailer showing off a game mode, but people think there might be more than just gameplay in the trailer. Splatoon sleuths noticed a QR code hidden within a trailer for just a brief moment, and when scanned, it supposedly reveals a date which points to August 18, 2022. Going off that, it's been assumed that the date seemingly hidden in the trailer might be the release date for the new game.
VIDEO GAMES
#Steam Early Access
Lonestar 99.5

‘Lord of the Rings’ Anime Announces Release Date With New Concept Art

J.R.R. Tolkien, he’s so hot right now, J.R.R. Tolkien. Yesterday, Amazon unveiled the first trailer for their live-action Lord of the Rings television series, which is going to run for at least five seasons on their Prime Video streaming service. That show premieres this fall. About a year and a half later, we’ll get a totally new (and unrelated) animated movie based on Tolkien’s novels.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Adam Project: Netflix Reveals Trailer, Release Date

Netflix has released the official trailer for The Adam Project, Ryan Reynolds's upcoming time-travel dramedy, which is set to debut on the streaming platform next month. Announcing the film's release date of March 11, the streamer let Reynolds do the honors, using his massive social media reach to give fans a look at what they have in store. The film stars Reynolds and Avengers star Mark Ruffalo, alongside Catherine Keener, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, and Walker Scobell as a younger version of Reynolds's character. Clearly, he's throwing out the old "no meeting your past self" time-travel rules.
TV & VIDEOS
laptopmag.com

How to watch Kimi online: Where to stream, release date and trailer

“What if every breath, every sound, every moment, was recorded?” In New Line Cinema’s latest feature film for the HBO Max streaming service, Kimi, Zoë Kravitz (The Batman, Mad Max: Fury Road, Divergent) takes center stage in this thriller as Angela Childs, a tech worker responsible for investigating data streams. Things take a dark turn when Childs seems to discover evidence of wrongdoing on one of these streams and is slowly drawn into the investigation herself. Has this premise got you hooked? Read on for the best way to watch Kimi online in the U.S., U.K., Canada or Australia.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Young Wallander (Season 2) Netflix, trailer, release date

You can’t win a fight unless you get back in the ring. Startattle.com – Young Wallander | Netflix. Subtitled as Ki–er’s Shadow, Season 2 will show detective Kurt Wallander taking on more cases in this origin story for the popular character. Network: Netflix. Release date: February...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Uncharted 2 release date, plot, trailer and more

What is Uncharted 2’s release date? Based on the best-selling videogame series of the same name, Uncharted is a globetrotting adventure movie that sees Tom Holland take on the role of Nathan Drake – embarking on his first treasure hunting mission. But after multiple cliffhangers and two juicy post-credit scenes at the end of the 2022 movie, many fans are already curious about the next chapter in Sony’s cinematic adaptation.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

Netflix's New Action Movie Is Already Topping the Charts

The new Netflix original film Fistful of Vengeance is dominating the charts this weekend just days after its release. The supernatural action movie dropped worldwide on Thursday, Feb. 17 and at the time of this writing, it is holding strong on the unofficial Top 10 list on Flix Patrol. Chances seem good that it will land on Netflix's official Top 10 lists next week.
TV SHOWS

