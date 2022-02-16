Nightmare Reaper - Animated Release Date Trailer

Shudder has just given its hyper-violent adult animated odyssey, The Spine of Night, a new official red band trailer. It has also been announced that the film will be available to stream via the popular horror streaming service on March 24. The Spine of Night is a psychedelic epic fantasy akin to 1981's Heavy Metal and follows multiple characters from different eras who fight to stop a magical plant from being used for evil. The film features the voice talents of Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Lucy Lawless (Futurama), Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille), Betty Gabriel (Get Out), and Joe Manganiello (True Blood).

