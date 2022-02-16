ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chet Hanks Speaks About ‘Double-Edged Sword' of Growing Up as Tom Hanks' Son

By Kelly Gilmore
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChet Hanks did not hold back about his life in the spotlight. In a YouTube video uploaded Feb. 15, Hanks has shared what it was really like growing up as the son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. The 31-year-old said that while he grew up very "blessed"...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Outsider.com

Tom Hanks’ Son Says He Didn’t Have a ‘Strong Male Role Model’ Growing Up

Acting is a dream job for many; however, the coveted career doesn’t come without sacrifice. This is especially true for those who reach the level of success that Tom Hanks has achieved. One of the biggest sacrifices movie stars make is in time with their families. Because they’re away from home so often for filming, media tours, and other commitments, it’s not uncommon for their spouses and children to report feeling the strain. Chet Hanks, son of Hollywood icon Tom Hanks, says he had this type of childhood.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

I was fired by Tom Hanks – and it broke me

Twenty years ago, Connor Ratliff was at home in Toxteth, Liverpool, and feeling pretty good about himself. He’d ditched his studies at the University of Missouri and moved to Merseyside to train as an actor at Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (Lipa), and he was right on the brink of his big break.
CELEBRITIES
Rita Wilson
Tom Hanks
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

The Golden Girls casting director alleges Betty White was hated by her co-stars, says Bea Arthur referred to her with the C-word

The latest episode of Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast features an April 2021 interview with The Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm. In it, Thurm, speaking months before White's death, alleges that Arthur and Rue McClanahan both called White the C-word. “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f*cking c*nt,’ using that word,” says Thurm, who is writing a book about his experiences as a casting director. He added: “Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s (restaurant); Bea Arthur (when she was) on the set of Beggars and Choosers."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Lisa Ling says it was a "mistake" to say Joy Behar told her she was "talking too much" when she guest co-hosted The View last month

Ling wanted to clarify her comments she made Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I said that when I was a guest co-host of the @theviewabc last week, that during a commercial break, @joyvbehar told me I was talking too much. Joy emailed me to say she didn’t say I was 'talking too much,' but rather that I was 'talking over' them. As you see, this incident was reported by PEOPLE and other outlets and infers that because I had a differing opinion from her, that she shut me down. That wasn’t the case and I have a great relationship with Joy."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Report: Ken Jeong felt "disrespected" and was the only The Masked Singer judge who stormed out because of Rudy Giuliani

Deadline reported Wednesday that Jeong and Robin Thicke stormed off the set when Giuliani was unmasked during a taping last week. But a source tells People, "Ken was super upset and indeed stormed out. Robin actually followed him because he and Ken are very close friends and he wanted to check on him. Robin didn't storm out because of Giuliani." The other judges, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, reportedly remained in their seats. A second source tells People: "Ken felt disrespected and was livid to see Rudy was under the mask which is why he walked off. There's no way he could hide his feelings." The second source added: "Ken has been incredibly vocal about how the previous administration handled many things but especially COVID-19 and has found a lot of what they've said not only wrong but dangerous. To get someone who helped to spread misinformation and call into question the accuracy of our election and democracy to appear on his show was going to set him off."
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Jennifer Lopez’s sister, Lynda, retires as a news anchor to pursue ‘a once in your lifetime’ opportunity

Lynda Lopez resigns from WCBS 880 “to pursue ‘a once in your lifetime’ opportunity outside of the media and news field,” according to news director Tim Scheld. Jennifer Lopez’s news broadcaster sister, known for anchoring the midday news, might be changing career paths. Although her plans are unknown, people think there are possibilities of becoming a singer or actress.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here's The Real Reason Hoda Kotb And Joel Schiffman Broke Up

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called off their engagement and ended their eight year relationship, after deciding that they would be “better off as friends.” The 57-year-old Today anchor and the 63-year-old financier started dating in 2013 and got engaged back in November 2019; they have two adopted daughters together – 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine – and they said they will both be doing everything they can to co-parent their children in the best way they can.
RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

Bob Saget’s Widow Reveals Final Texts Sent Before His Death

Kelly Rizzo remembered her husband, the late comedian Bob Saget, in a pair of emotional interviews that aired Thursday. Speaking to Today’s Hoda Kotb, Rizzo, known as the host of Eat Travel Rock, revealed the final text messages her husband had sent her before his sudden death at age 65 earlier this month. “I was just very grateful that it was all: ‘I love you so much,’” she remembered. “I think I said, ‘I love you dearly,’ and he said, ‘I love you endlessly.’ And then I said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’” Rizzo, who married Saget in 2018, called him “just the best man I’ve ever known in my life.” On Good Morning America, Rizzo said her husband had “the biggest heart.” She recalled speaking with him on the phone after what turned out to be his final comedy set. “He was just on his way home, or back to his hotel, and he was telling me what a wonderful show he had, and how it was so amazing,” she said. “And he was happy and just loving what he did. It made him so happy to just bring laughter to people.”
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Ellen DeGeneres’ Marriage Allegedly ‘A Mess’ After Portia De Rossi Asked For An Open Relationship, Gossip Says

As per Life & Style, everything seems rosy for Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres. In August, they celebrated their 13th anniversary. After so many years of ups and downs, however, the two are at a new crossroads. “The whispers are about trying an open marriage,” an insider says. De Rossi reportedly broached the topic, and DeGeneres flipped her lid.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood: Meet the Mothers of His 8 Children

Actor and director Clint Eastwood has a variegated brood. He’s fathered a lot of different children by a half-dozen different women. But the kids seem to get along with their father, and with each other, despite those differences. Eastwood’s firstborn daughter, Laurie Murray, was adopted at birth, and the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Today': Hoda Kotb Breakup Details Leak Out

Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb reportedly ended her engagement to Joel Schiffman because she thought their marriage would not work out, sources told Page Six last week. Kotb and Schiffman split over the holidays, but Kotb did not talk about their decision on-air until Jan. 31. The two were together for eight years and are parents to daughters Haley, 4, and Hope, 2.
CELEBRITIES

