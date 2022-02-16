Retailer Ahold warns of lower 2022 earnings, shares fall

AMSTERDAM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Retail major Ahold Delhaize (AD.AS) on Wednesday beat market expectations for the fourth quarter of 2021 but forecast a drop in earnings per share this year, sending its shares sharply lower.

The owner of the U.S. Stop & Shop, Giant, Food Lion and Hannaford chains saw continued strong online sales in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in key U.S. and European markets in the final three months of 2021, overcoming inflationary pressure and supply chain disruptions.

But while Ahold said it was confident it would be able to increase sales in 2022 due to more food-at-home consumption and online food purchases, it added that underlying earnings per share (EPS) are expected to decline by low- to mid-single digits versus 2021, driven primarily by a return to historical margin levels compared with "elevated" ones during the pandemic.

It said its 2022 underlying operating margin is expected to be at least 4.0%, compared with 4.4% in 2021, which JPMorgan noted would miss a consensus forecast of 4.2%.

"The combination of the 4Q update and new outlook should result in low-single-digit downgrades to current consensus expectations," the bank said.

Ahold shares were down 4% at 0900 GMT.

Amid tough discussions with suppliers and rising raw material costs, Ahold maintained an underlying profit margin of 4.2% for the final quarter of 2021.

"We saw in the quarter our margins were stable, which means we really weren't passing on anything (inflation) that we didn't have to to consumers," Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight said in an interview.

Net sales in the last three months of 2021 came in at 20.1 billion euros ($22.8 billion) compared to a forecast of 19.8 billion in a company-compiled poll of 18 analysts.

Underlying operating income was 838 million euros in the period compared to a forecast of 820 million.

($1=0.8804 euros)

