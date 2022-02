Lost Ark is a South Korean-developed, top-down, action-MMORPG that's packed with addictive combat, stylish visuals, and a tremendous amount of endgame content. This free-to-play PC game has been available in other regions for some time now, and comes to the West with nearly two years worth of polish and content updates. Lost Ark's cash shop is suspiciously sparse prior to launch, and its controller support could be better, but the Smilegate RPG-developed title is an excellent MMORPG that's well worth your time (and perhaps your cash).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO