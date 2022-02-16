ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Photos From Ohio State’s 70-45 Win Over Minnesota

By Andrew Lind
 5 days ago

Although Ohio State trailed Minnesota by two at halftime, the Buckeyes outscored the Golden Gophers, 47-20, after halftime en route to a 70-45 win at Value City Arena on Tuesday night.

Ohio State shot just 40.7 percent from the field and committed eight turnovers, which allowed Minnesota to take a 25-23 lead into the break. The Buckeyes made their first six shots after intermission to pull away, though.

Junior forward E.J. Liddell led all scorers with 16 points and 10 rebounds, his sixth double-double of the year, while fifth-year senior guard Jamari Wheeler scored 13 points despite dealing with early foul trouble.

Ohio State will be back in action against Iowa on Saturday (2:30 p.m. on FOX) in a game that was originally scheduled for Feb. 3 before hosting Indiana on Monday (7 p.m. on FS1). That said, check out our best photos from the Buckeyes’ win on Tuesday evening below:

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

