Charles Atlas helped to build strength

Basketball is the sport I grew up playing the most back in the 1970s. But these days, whenever I play with a 40-and-older group (what I call the “belly-bumper” crowd) the game becomes far less skill-oriented. There’s a lot more pushing and shoving as many older guys are just trying to get through the game without getting hurt. In order to prevent injury or being manhandled by an old, overweight guy leaning on you, you need core stability and strength. A big part of developing that stability and strength is by doing anti-rotation exercises that help can help you stand your ground. As we get older, those types of exercises are critical so we can safely engage in all types of athletic activities and even simple movements like opening a door.

WORKOUTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO