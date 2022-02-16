ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers lose back-to-back games for 1st time since Dec. 31

restorationnewsmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Trae Young scored 41 points, Danilo Gallinari added 25...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Trae Young
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Wisconsin assistant gave Juwan Howard the ‘suck it’ gesture

Saturday’s meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin quickly transformed from a basketball game into a WWE match, complete with crude gestures and all. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was irate that Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout with the Badgers leading by 15 points and just 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard confronted Gard about it in the handshake line, which led to an ugly scene. Howard hit a Wisconsin assistant in the head with an open hand (video here) before players began shoving one another and throwing swings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Atlanta#The Atlanta Hawks#The Wilson Times
The Spun

Big Ten Releases Statement On Juwan Howard Incident

Things turned ugly pretty quickly at the conclusion of Michigan and Wisconsin’s conference battle Saturday. Leading to Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard throwing a blow at an opposing member of Wisconsin’s staff. The incident quickly became the talk of the college hoops world, prompting the Big Ten itself...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr On Michael Jordan 3-Pointers In Today's NBA: "I Have No Doubt He Would Have Shot One Million 3-Pointers In Practice And Become A Better 3-Point Shooter And A More High Volume 3-Point Shooter."

Michael Jordan's competitiveness is unmatched. He tried to be the best at everything he did, sometimes succeeding, sometimes struggling. But he never regretted not trying. That's how he became a 6x NBA championship and one of the most honored players in league history. He always tried to outdo rivals and...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Appearance Tonight

Despite being spotted at the Daytona 500 on Sunday evening, the legendary NBA star was able to make it to Cleveland, Ohio in time for the league’s 75th anniversary team special at the All-Star Game. It looked like Jordan wasn’t going to make it, as he wasn’t seen in...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Digger Phelps speaks after Juwan Howard incident

Few if any names are bigger in the history of Notre Dame basketball than Digger Phelps. So anytime he gives his take on something, Irish fans and at least some college basketball fans in general tend to listen. After Michigan coach Juwan Howard threw a punch at the end of his team’s loss to Wisconsin, Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune reached out to Phelps to ask what would have happened to him in a similar situation. Phelps couldn’t have been more clear in his response:
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kevin Durant Won’t Attend All-Star Game Following Family Loss

Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant will not be in attendance for Sunday’s NBA All-Star game following the passing of a family member. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, “The grandmother of Kevin Durant passed away this morning, Wanda Durant announces. Kevin Durant – named one of the 75 greatest players ever – will no longer attend 75th Anniversary team ceremony tonight at NBA All-Star Game as the family mourns loss.”
NBA
The Spun

There’s Reportedly Some Developing Drama With The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers decided to mostly stand pat at the NBA’s trade deadline, despite speculation about a potential Russell Westbrook for John Wall swap. According to a report from Bleacher Report, the Rockets offered Wall to the Lakers for Westbrook and a future first round pick. However, Lakers...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Wild Lakers, Heat Trade Rumor

ESPN’s Chris Broussard is throwing out a pretty wild NBA trade rumor between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Broussard talked with someone who works with the league and said that he would’ve done an Anthony Davis for Bam Adebayo deal. Broussard then disagreed with that scenario and says he would’ve added Jimmy Butler to the deal.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy