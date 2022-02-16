ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Redmi X43 Smart TV starts retailing from today

By Jitendra Soni
TechRadar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXiaomi had recently introduced the Redmi X43 smart LED TV recently along with a couple of phones and a fitness tracker. While the Redmi Note 11 started retailing a few days back, the Redmi X43 Smart TV goes on sale for the first time in the country. As the...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
pocketnow.com

Get a new Amazon Fire TV Omni series and other great smart home products on sale today

We keep receiving amazing savings over at Amazon.com, where you will find the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV receiving a 30 percent discount on its entry-level model that packs a 43-inch display. In other words, you can buy yours starting at $285. This smart TV features hands-free controls with Alexa, plus HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus support. It is also one of the most convenient OS, as you will also be able to install several apps on its platform, meaning that you can basically watch anything you want. Of course, this also means that you can also install all of your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and more.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Windows 11 will soon be closed off to anyone without internet

Windows 11 has been out for about six months now, and while it has required an internet connection for the Home edition since launch, Microsoft left the offline option for Windows 11 Pro, given that it's the version of the operating system used by IT professionals – but those days are ending.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#4k Tv#Xiaomi Redmi#Led Tv#The Redmi X43 Smart Tv#Rs#Mi Home#Mi Studios#Kotak#Emi#Dolby Vision#Hdr#Patchwall Ui#Dolby Atmos#Dts Virtual#Allm#The Redmi Smart Tv X43#Dual#Wi Fi#Hdmi
The Verge

Samsung’s LTE-equipped Galaxy Watch 4 has dropped to its lowest price to date

If you, like me, pigged out on one too many chocolates on Valentine’s Day and / or chicken wings during Super Bowl Sunday, today’s smartwatch deal may help you get back on track with your fitness goals. Right now, Samsung’s LTE-outfitted Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale in both size configurations for its lowest prices to date. At the moment, you can pick up the 44mm version at Amazon and Best Buy for $249.99 instead of $329.99 or the 40mm variant for $219.99 (Amazon, Best Buy).
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Looking for a small TV? This 24-inch smart TV is only $100

Not every TV you get needs to be massive. If you need a TV for your lounge, bedroom, or studio apartment, then you probably don’t need to look at 60-inch 4K TV deals that take up a ton of space. That’s why we’re jumping at the chance to share one of the best Best Buy TV deals for a small TV we’ve seen all year. Right now, you can pick up this 24-inch Insignia F20 HD smart TV for just $100, which is a big $70 off the regular price of $170. Keep reading to find out how this unit can bring entertainment into any room.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
TechRadar

You shouldn't install the latest Windows 11 beta update

Microsoft has made the KB5010414 update available to the Insider Program: it's a fairly significant patch for the Windows 11 operating system, though some users have already noted that issues are appearing on their systems after installing it. These include overheating due to excessive CPU loads, and new printing issues...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This 55-inch OLED TV from LG is $600 off today!

While you’re browsing 4K TV deals for an upgrade to your home theater setup, you should also keep an eye out for OLED TV deals, as OLED displays provide various benefits that you can’t get from anything else. If you don’t know where to start with your search, it’s highly recommended that you begin with Walmart TV deals, which currently includes a $603 discount for the 55-inch LG A1 Series 4K OLED TV, bringing its price down to just $1,097 from its original price of $1,700.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The best Smart TV VPN for 2022

Sometimes things just look better blown up on the TV. Luckily, whether or not you've discovered the wonders of using a VPN to watch geo-blocked content, there's no reason to hunch over your phone to do so. Well served for the likes of securing a Super Bowl live stream or watching the Winter Olympics, the best Smart TV VPN allows you to tune into your preferred broadcaster and ensures you see it from the best seat in the house.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Sony’s X80J 4K smart Google TV, Samsung smart TVs, and other great products are on sale today

You can currently get amazing savings on several smart TVs and other great products from Amazon, Walmart, and Adorama. For example, the Sony X80J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV is getting great savings on its 2021 models. This lets you pick up a new 50-inch model for just $498 after scoring a $201.99 discount. This model features Dolby Vision HDR, Alexa compatibility, and 60Hz refresh rates. The smaller 43-inch model is also on sale, and you can get one for $448 after a 25 percent discount that will score you $151.99 savings.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Redmi Smart TV X43 with 4K HDR, Dolby Vision and 30W dual speakers launched in India

As promised earlier, Xiaomi has launched its new Redmi Smart TV X43 along with the new Redmi Note 11S, the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Smart Band Pro. The X43 smart TV is the latest addition to the Redmi 'X' line of TV products from Xiaomi. According to the company, the X43 is the first 43-inch TV under the Redmi brand to come equipped with a 4K display.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Start your smart home today with up to 25% off Echo speakers

Whether you've already got a growing collection of smart devices in your home, or are looking to see what all the fuss is about for yourself, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Echo smart speakers are a sleek and simple way to help bring your home into the 21st century, allowing you to set routines, listen to music, check the news and weather and much more using only the sound of your voice. And right now at Amazon, you can pick up select models for up to 25% off.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deals to pre-order in February 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes hot on the heels of the flagship S22 Ultra for those that demand screen size at its most optimal without paying for all the top-end features. This guide will help you find the best price, rounding up the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deals for pre-order.
TECHNOLOGY
NJ.com

Presidents Day TV deals 2022: Smart TVs from Samsung, Walmart, Amazon

Presidents Day 2022 is on Monday, Feb. 21, and retailers like Samsung and Walmart already have slashed prices across the board in anticipation of holiday sales. If you look in the right spots, you can find some great deals on smart TVs — especially if you’ve had your eyes on a big-screen model such as the Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Trade in your ancient Samsung Galaxy phone for a free Galaxy S22 at AT&T

Samsung and other outlets are offering some pretty fantastic deals if you're looking to pre-order any of its new Galaxy S22 devices, but this offer marks the craziest one we've seen yet. If you have any — and we mean any — Galaxy S, Note, or Z smartphone gathering dust in a drawer, you can save $800 off your purchase, possibly netting you a completely free S22 just for digging up a device from 2010.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

5 features your next business webcam should have

Whether you’re working from home, based in an office, or any combination of the two, you will likely have noticed the increase in video calls. In an interest to minimize unnecessary contact, companies are turning to videoconferencing to keep in touch. If it’s time to upgrade your business webcam,...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Have an unsupported PC? Windows 11 has a message for you

If you’re running Windows 11 on an unsupported PC, then you might want to keep your eyes open for a new warning in the future. That’s because Microsoft is internally testing a new message in the Windows 11 Settings app to alert you that your system doesn’t meet the minimum requirements for the new operating system.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy