Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 70, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 44

Austin 53, Northfield 29

Becker 78, Cambridge-Isanti 64

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 54, Paynesville 52

Blaine 62, Park Center 42

Breck 59, Blake 31

Chaska 55, Bloomington Jefferson 46

Chisago Lakes 43, Big Lake 34

Chisholm 55, Northeast Range 9

Clearbrook-Gonvick 57, Pine River-Backus 54

Cretin-Derham Hall 55, Irondale 43

Crookston 68, Pelican Rapids 48

DeLaSalle 71, Richfield 54

Delano 50, St. Cloud 45

Detroit Lakes 42, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 28

Dover-Eyota 64, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 54

Duluth East 58, Cloquet 49

Eastview 57, Apple Valley 33

Eden Prairie 78, St. Michael-Albertville 46

Fergus Falls 61, Brainerd 48

Frazee 52, Ada-Borup 44

Glencoe-Silver Lake 52, New London-Spicer 46

Grand Meadow 56, Mabel-Canton 24

Henning 77, Verndale 29

Heritage Christian Academy 54, West Lutheran 39

Hibbing 53, Hermantown 51

Holdingford 53, Maple Lake 42

International Falls 51, Warroad 31

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 63, Benson 38

Kimball 54, Royalton 48

Kingsland 67, Schaeffer Academy 44

Lakeville North 62, Eagan 38

Legacy Christian 58, PACT Charter 10

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 67, Belle Plaine 60

Lewiston-Altura 54, St. Charles 42

Luverne 64, Adrian 27

Mankato Loyola 36, Madelia 29

Mayer Lutheran 43, Tri-City United 19

Medford 61, Cannon Falls 53

Menahga 52, Wadena-Deer Creek 42

Minneapolis Roosevelt 70, Minneapolis Washburn 15

Minneapolis Southwest 78, Minneapolis Henry 21

Montevideo 72, Melrose 34

Monticello 61, St. Francis 46

Nevis 66, Lake of the Woods 33

New Prague 58, Robbinsdale Cooper 55

New York Mills 62, Bertha-Hewitt 50

Nicollet 55, Sibley East 40

North Branch 60, Princeton 46

Osakis 49, Pierz 44

Park (Cottage Grove) 56, Woodbury 30

Pequot Lakes 62, St. Cloud Cathedral 44

Prior Lake 68, Lakeville South 59

Proctor 79, Mesabi East 46

Providence Academy 57, Holy Family Catholic 43

Redwood Valley 50, Windom 46

Rochester Century 51, Winona 24

Rochester John Marshall 51, Mankato East 44

Rochester Lourdes 65, Lake City 44

Rochester Mayo 73, Owatonna 55

Rockford 60, Dassel-Cokato 56

Rogers 76, Buffalo 56

Rosemount 52, Farmington 37

Rushford-Peterson 63, LeRoy-Ostrander 50

Sauk Centre 57, Milaca 46

Sauk Rapids-Rice 59, Sartell-St. Stephen 54

Shakopee 66, Burnsville 27

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 63, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 53

South Ridge 77, East Central 30

Spectrum 78, North Lakes Academy 33

St. Anthony 88, Columbia Heights 48

St. Louis Park 79, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 65

St. Paul Como Park 77, Minnehaha Academy 76

Stewartville 86, Pine Island 46

Stillwater 82, Mounds View 52

Triton 68, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 37

United Christian 67, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 42

Visitation 60, Fridley 56

Waconia 66, Orono 59

Watertown-Mayer 41, Litchfield 36

Wayzata 60, Edina 47

West Central 63, Minnewaska 37

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 60, Brandon-Evansville 22

White Bear Lake 43, Roseville 36

Winona Cotter 74, Caledonia 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cleveland vs. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, ccd.

Minneapolis North vs. Superior, Wis., ccd.

Minneapolis South vs. Minneapolis Edison, ppd.

Minnetonka vs. Hopkins, ccd.

St. Paul Harding vs. St. Paul Johnson, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

WDIO-TV

Section 7AA, 7A boy's hockey play-in games from Saturday

The Section 7AA, and 7A play-in games took place on Saturday. No.8 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton was at home against No.9 Duluth Marshal. Noah Knutson would score the first goal for the Lumberjacks, as they didn't look back winning 3-2. They will face No.1 Andover in the net round. No.7 Duluth East was...
DULUTH, MN
KEYC

Madelia stuns state-ranked Crusaders, Glover erupts for 45 points

MADELIA Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia boys’ basketball team moved to .500 on the season with an upset win over No. 7 Mankato Loyola 69-59 on Saturday. The Blackhawks were lifted by an explosive performance from senior guard Ja’Sean Glover who finished with a double-double, 45 points and 16 rebounds.
MADELIA, MN
KEYC

Mavericks end regular season on high note against Winona State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s basketball team stood tall for a 78-55 win over Winona State on Saturday. The Mavericks close out regular-season action with a solid 20-5 overall record. Next up, MSU will compete for the NSIC tournament title starting Feb 26.
WINONA, MN
KEYC

Cougars handle Panthers in conference match up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ basketball team took care of business against Big 9 conference-foe Rochester Century 50-35 on Saturday. The Cougars improve with 19-4 with the victory.
MANKATO, MN
Power 96

Austin Wins First High Kick Class AA Dance Title

Austin captured their first State Dance High Kick title today in Class AA at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis. The Faribault Emeralds qualified in both High Kick and Jazz but did not make the finals in either of the competitions. Austin was not a finalist in Jazz and the other Class 1AA representative New Prague also did not make the finals in either event.
AUSTIN, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault Gymnast Finishes 4th in Floor Excercise at State

Lauren McDonough, senior Falcons gymnast picked the perfect time to have the best performance of her high school career. Buoyed by a 4th place finish in the Floor Excercise McDonough finished 14th in the All-Around at the State Gymnastics meet in Roy Wilkins Auditorium St. Paul. McDonough scored 9.512, not...
FARIBAULT, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

