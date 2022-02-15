Rockets: Daishen Nix's contract details revealed after signing

AP Photo/Matt Kelley

On Tuesday, the Houston Rockets announced that they converted the two-way contract of rookie Daishen Nix to a standard NBA deal.

Nix, who went undrafted last year, reportedly signed a four-year, $6 million contract with the Rockets, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The first two years of the contract will be fully guaranteed and is then non-guaranteed starting in the third year.

The 20-year-old has spent the majority of the season in the NBA G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He is averaging 19.7 points, six assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 27 games with the Vipers. He previously earned G League Player of the Week honors last month.

Nix is averaging 3.8 points in eight appearances with the Rockets.

Nix was commended by Rockets head coach Stephen Silas last month for the way he has developed and gotten better throughout the season. He has transformed his body and the results are showing this season in the G League.

With Nix now signed to a standard deal, the Rockets can sign another player to a two-way contract.

