ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Toffoli scores in Calgary debut, Flames beat Columbus 6-2

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32WssG_0eFoRNBe00
1 of 5

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tyler Toffoli had a stirring debut with the Calgary Flames.

Toffoli, acquired from Montreal a day earlier, scored, and the Flames won their season-high seventh straight game, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 on Tuesday night.

“Obviously, coming to a really good team playing really good hockey right now, I was excited,” he said.

On his goal at 11:04 of the third period. Toffoli chased down Johnny Gaudreau’s lobbed pass and neatly put away his 10th goal of the season as he cut across the net and beat goaltender Elvis Merzlikins.

The Saddledome crowd of 9,639 immediately erupted.

“It was obviously pretty cool, but at the same time a little embarrassing for myself, (Rasmus Andersson) was all over me in the room,” Toffoli said with a grin.

He played on a line with his old junior linemate and roommate, Sean Monahan, and Dillon Dube.

Eased into the lineup, getting only 12:18 in ice time, Toffoli managed four shots on goal.

“We were good right from the start,” said Dube. “It was a lot of fun. It gave (Monahan) and I some energy to have Toff on the line and get going. I think we had to be good for him and I thought we built off a good start on the first shift.”

Erik Gudbranson, Elias Lindholm, Matthew Tkachuk, Dillon and Adam Ruzicka also scored for Calgary (27-13-6), which moved past Vegas into first place in the Pacific Division, one point ahead of the Golden Knights. The Flames also hold two games in hand.

Rookie goaltender Dan Vladar made his first start in 39 days and his first home appearance of the season for the Flames and finished with 18 stops, improving to 7-3-1.

“Guys were just unreal in front of me,” the Czech rookie said. “We are red hot right now. Everybody’s playing really well, all the lines are just rolling and we’re not just leaning on one line, every line can score.”

Adam Boqvist and Zach Werenski scored for Columbus, which entered with a three-game winning streak and had won five straight on the road.

Merzlikins made his fifth straight start in goal for the Blue Jackets and faced 41 shots.

“They’re a powerhouse team,” Columbus coach Brad Larsen said. “They’re big, they’re strong, they’ve got a good balance of veteran guys. It’s a pretty deep team. We can’t have anybody not on board in that game, not one, to stay with them for 60 (minutes).”

First, Jack Roslovic’s turnover resulted in a two-on-one for Gaudreau and Tkachuk. The Flames top scorers did not squander the chance, executing a perfect passing sequence culminating in Tkachuk’s 22nd goal.

Then in the final minute, another turnover allowed Dube and Andrew Mangiapane to race in on a two-on-one, with Dube firing a shot past Merlizkins to snap a 13-game pointless streak.

Calgary opened the scoring two minutes into the game on the third goal of the season and second in as many games for Gudbranson. After Milan Lucic won a battle for the puck, sending a pass back to the point, with Gudbranson’s low wrist shot squeaking through Merzlikins.

Making it 2-0 at 16:30, Lindholm centered the puck from the corner and Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke, in attempting to clear the puck, instead swept it straight into his own net.

The Blue Jackets answered, cutting the deficit to 2-1 when Patrik Laine’s shot was deflected by defenseman Noah Hanifin, but the puck bounced directly to Boquist, who snapped it past Vladar.

NOTES: The last time Calgary scored four or more goals while piling up six wins in a row was March 1988. ... Brett Ritchie was the Flames change at forward, opening up a spot for Toffoli. Ritchie has no points in 24 games. ... Flames improve to 11-1-2 against the Metropolitan Division. ... Toffoli is the first player to wear No. 73 for the Flames. ... Calgary has outscored its opponent 54-31 in the first period.

Blue Jackets: At Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Flames: Hosts Anaheim on Wednesday.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Coyotes Acquire Ritchie & Conditional 2nd Round Pick from Toronto

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Nick Ritchie and a conditional second round draft choice from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Ryan Dzingel and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. "We are excited to have Nick join our roster,"...
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Tarasenko out for Blues against Maple Leafs

Carlo game-time call for Bruins after getting cut with skate; Getzlaf won't play for Ducks. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. St. Louis Blues. Vladimir Tarasenko is day to day with an undisclosed injury and will not play...
NHL
Romesentinel.com

Greer's big game helps push Utica Comets past Rochester

UTICA – The Utica Comets were searching for some energy during the team’s recent rough stretch. Forward A.J. Greer helped provide it for the team – something coach Kevin Dineen said Utica needed – and the crowd Friday against the rival Rochester Americans. Greer scored four...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Campbell, Lyubushkin, Dzingel & Dermott

Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs showed their fans the other side of the coin. While Thursday’s win over a strong Pittsburgh Penguins team was the coin’s sunny-side-up, the team flipped over to the dark side when it lost 6-3 to the St. Louis Blues. It was a good score for the game, probably. The Blues seemed about twice as interested in working hard for the win.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Milan Lucic
Person
Brett Ritchie
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Zach Werenski
Person
Erik Gudbranson
Person
Elias Lindholm
Person
Jack Roslovic
Person
Sean Monahan
Person
Patrik Laine
Person
Rasmus Andersson
Person
Andrew Mangiapane
The Associated Press

Columbus hosts Buffalo after Laine’s 3-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (16-26-8, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (24-23-1, fifth in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -162, Sabres +136; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hosts the Buffalo Sabres after Patrik Laine scored three goals in the Blue Jackets’ 7-4 win against the Blackhawks.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Exploring the trade candidacy of Ben Chiarot

With the trade deadline just over a month away, it’s time to look at some of the players who have a good chance of being on the move between now and March 21st. A few years ago, Ben Chiarot was playing a limited role on Winnipeg’s back end, and the three-year, $10.5 million contract he signed with Montreal back in 2019 raised some eyebrows for being what appeared to be a pretty generous payment. However, the 30-year-old has become a fixture in the top four for the Canadiens; and after Chiarot's strong showing in the playoffs last year, Montreal has set a high price tag for the pending UFA with several teams already expressing interest.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Pacific Division#Czech
The Associated Press

Lindholm, Flames beat Kraken 2-1 for 9th straight win

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored for the seventh straight game and the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday night for their ninth consecutive win. Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist for Calgary, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots while starting for the 14th...
NHL
The Associated Press

Shesterkin, Rangers edge Senators 2-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots, Ryan Strome and Artemi Panarin scored and the New York Rangers edged the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Sunday night. Tim Stutzle scored the lone goal for the Senators, who were playing the second half of a back-to-back and coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to Boston. Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves in his first NHL start since Dec. 7.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Associated Press

Hammond lead Canadiens past Islanders in 3-2 shootout win

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Hammond made 30 saves and stopped two of three shootout attempts, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday. It was Hammond’s first regular-season start since March 28, 2018, and first NHL regular-season win since April 9,...
NHL
NHL

Giordano calls return to Calgary with Kraken 'pretty special for me'

CALGARY -- Mark Giordano will make his regular-season return to Calgary when the Seattle Kraken play the Calgary Flames on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNW, ROOT-NW, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). The defenseman, who played his first 15 NHL seasons with the Flames before being claimed by the Kraken in...
NHL
NHL

Berube wins first NHL start since 2018, Blue Jackets defeat Sabres

COLUMBUS -- J-F Berube made 33 saves in his first NHL start in almost four years when the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Buffalo Sabres 7-3 at Nationwide Arena on Sunday. Berube had not started an NHL game since April 6, 2018, when he played for the Chicago Blackhawks, and he had not won an NHL game since April 4, 2018. He got the start because goalies Elvis Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo each is out with a lower-body injury.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ 2022 Trade Targets on the Philadelphia Flyers

The NHL’s trade deadline is just over a month away, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be interested in buying some talent to upgrade their roster. General manager (GM) Kyle Dubas is going to take a more patient approach to this season’s transactions as he is currently evaluating his roster to see where he can make some adjustments for their playoff push. A depth defenseman, a versatile forward, and some more team toughness are likely on his wish list.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Merzlikins out for Blue Jackets against Sabres with injury

Bjugstad to return for Wild vs. Oilers; Chiarot back for Canadiens. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Elvis Merzlikins sustained a lower-body injury during practice Saturday and will not play Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres (6 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG-B, ESPN+, NHL LIVE).
NHL
News-Democrat

Henrique, Deslauriers power Ducks past Canucks 7-4

Adam Henrique and Nicolas Deslauriers each scored two goals and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a four-game winless streak with a 7-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Troy Terry added a goal and an assist, and Richard Rakell and Sam Steel also scored for the Ducks, who were...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

766K+
Followers
392K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy