Prep Basketball Roundup: Trail stuns Greenbrier West; James Monroe, Nicholas County, Greenbrier East and Bluefield win

Midland Trail 58, Greenbrier West 54

Hico – Cody Harrell scored a game-high 20 points, including four 3-pointers to lead Midland Trail past Greenbrier West 58-54 Tuesday.

John Paul Morrison added 14 points for the Patriots and T.C. Perry scored 13.

Brayden McClung led the Cavaliers with 16 points, while Chase McClung had 13 and Michael Kanode finished with 11.

Midland Trail (7-9) travels to PikeView Thursday, while Greenbrier West (12-7) travels to Webster County Friday.

GW: 7 12 20 15 – 54

MT: 9 11 16 20 – 58

Greenbrier West

Brayden McClung 16, Chase McClung 13, Kadin Parker 4, Michael Kanode 11, Elijah Perkins 2, Dale Boone 9. Totals: 23 4-11 54.

Midland Trail

Cody Harrell 20, Zack Baird 4, John Paul Morrison 14, Ayden Simms 1, Eli Campbell 4, T.C. Perry 13, Cade Kincaid 2. Totals: 22 7-12 58

3-pointers – GW: 4 (B. McClung, C. McClung 2, Boone); MT: 7 (Harrell 4, Morrison 2, Campbell).

Sherman 68, Meadow Bridge 30

Seth – Sherman rolled past visiting Meadow Bridge 68-30 Tuesday behind 10 3-pointers.

A.J. Skeens led the Tide with 17 points and Logan Green added 12. Jacob Welch scored 10 for Sherman.

Jaden Gladwell led the Wildcats with 12 points and Connor Mullins scored seven.

Meadow Bridge travels to Pocahontas County Friday.

MB: 8 9 8 5 – 30

S: 18 20 15 15 – 68

Meadow Bridge

Rian Cooper 4, Jaden Gladwell 12, Seaton Mullins 3, Connor Mullins 7, Brycen Sawyers 4. Totals: 13 2-6 30.

Sherman

Dalton Rollo 8, Jacob Welch 10, A.J. Skeens 17, Cameron Caldwell 3, Logan Green 12, Isaac Johnson 3, C.J. Winnell 6, Seth Ward 3, Bryce Mills 4, Shane Ring 2. Totals: 28 2-3 68.

3-pointers – MB: 2 (Gladwell 2); S: 10 (Welch, Skeens 2, Caldwell, Green 2, Johnson, Winnell 2, Ward).

James Monroe 95, Montcalm 39

Lindside – Class A No. 1 James Monroe exploded for a 50-21 lead at halftime and cruised past Montcalm 95-39 Tuesday on Senior Night.

Eli Allen led all scorers with 29 for the Mavericks, while seniors Shad Sauvage and Cameron Thomas had 19 and 18 points respectively.

Owen Jackson scored nine and Collin Fox chipped in eight.

Noah White led the Generals with 14. Isaac Reed and Logan Carver scored eight points apiece.

James Monroe (18-1) travels to River View Friday. Montcalm hosts Mount View tonight.

M: 10 11 6 12 – 39

JM: 21 29 27 18 – 95

Montcalm

Isaac Reed 8, Noah White 14, Devin Green 2, Logan Carver 8, Kobie Neal 4, Trent Nunn 3.

James Monroe

Shad Sauvage 19, Cooper Ridgeway 2, Eli Allen 29, A.J. Walker 2, Haiden Huffman 4, Collin Fox 8, Ethan Ganoe 4, Cameron Thomas 18, Owen Jackson 9.

3-pointers – M: 2 (Carver 2); JM: 5 (Sauvage 2, Allen 2, Jackson).

Nicholas County 72, Sissonville 59

Summersville – Nicholas County scored 42 points in the second half to pull away from sectional rival Sissonville Tuesday for a 72-59 win.

Colby Pishner had another big night with 32 points and Wesley Hill scored nine. Jaxson Morriston and Austin Altizer added seven points apiece for the Grizzlies.

Jake Wiseman led the Indians (5-14) with 15 points, while Tanner Griffith scored 12. Ethan Taylor added 11 and Jalen Breckenridge chipped in 10.

Nicholas County (8-10) hosts Summers County Thursday.

S: 15 12 15 17 – 59

NC: 13 17 21 21 – 72

Sissonville

Jake Wiseman 15, Ethan Taylor 11, Evan Taylor 2, Jalen Breckenridge 10, Tanner Griffith 12, Ivan Jackson 4, Brandon Connor 2, Ben Smith 3. Totals: 19 11-22 59.

Nicholas County

Colby Pishner 32, Travis Smith 4, Briar Bailes 2, Ethan Collins 4, Gage Groggs 5, Wesley Hill 9, Jaxson Morriston 7, Austin Altizer 7, Bryson Phipps 2. Totals: 28 14-20 72.

3-pointers – S: 10 (Wiseman 3, Taylor, Breckenridge 2, Griffith 4); NC: 2 (Groggs, Morriston)

Bluefield 81, PikeView 47

Brushfork – The Bluefield Beavers canned 12 3-pointers in an 81-47 win over county foe PikeView at the Brushfork Armory Tuesday night.

Caleb Fuller drained five of them, scoring a game-high 22 points. Ja’eon Flack added 14 and Seven Addair added 12.

Kameron Lawson scored 18 for PikeView in the loss.

Bluefield improves to 15-4 and will host Mount View on Friday. PiekView will close out the regular season that same night at Oak Hill.

PV: 16 4 11 11 – 47

B: 16 19 30 16 – 81

PikeView

Peyton Greer 2, Nate Riffe 2, Kameron Lawson 18, Drew Damwood 6, Brayden Harvey 1, Kaleb Dunn 3, Dylan Blake 5, Zach Rose 4, Jared Vestal 6

Bluefield

Steven Addair 12, Ja’eon Flack 14, Caleb Fuller 22, Will Looney 6, Sencere Fields 6, RJ Hairston 6, Amir Hairston 8, Jamel Floyd 6, Campbell Toman 3, Braden Fong 4

3-point goals – PV: 4 (Lawson 3, Dunn 1); B: 12 (Addair 2, Flack 2, Fuller 5, Fields 2, Floyd 1).

Greenbrier East 82, Greater Beckley 61

Fairlea – Ten different Spartans scored Tuesday night as Greenbrier East defeated Greater Beckley 82-61 in Fairlea.

Goose Gabbert led the way with 19 points while Aaron Griffith added 17. Bryson Brammer and Monquelle Davis added 11 and 10, respectively.

Kaden Smallwood led Greater Beckley with 20. East will travel to Oak Hill on Wednesday while Greater Beckley will open WVCAT play on Thursday.

GB: 13 14 17 17 – 62

GE: 23 24 15 20 – 82

Greater Beckley

Kaden Smallwood 20, John Rose 14, Kendrick Wilson 11, Sean-David Kadjo 7, Michael Judy 7, Kash Hendricks 2

Greenbrier East

Kole Withrow 5, Isiah Brooks 7, Zach Patton 2, Adam Seams 5, Monquelle Davis 10, Goose Gabbert 19, Aaron Griffith 17, Kaiden Huffman 4, Bryson Brammer 11, Don Penn 2

3-point goals – GB: 4 (Smallwood 3, Judy 1); GE: 13 (Withrow 1, Brooks 1, Seams 1, Davis 2, Gabbert 3, Griffith 2, Brammer 3)

Mercer Christian 75, Boys Home of Va. 66

Princeton – Four different Cavaliers scored in double figures as Mercer Christian defeated Boys Home of Virginia 75-66 Tuesday in Princeton.

Sam Boothe led the way for Mercer Christian pouring in 25 points while Tanner Keathley added 22.

Tim Kengi led Virginia with 20.

Mercer Christian improves to 20-8 and will play Victory Baptist Thursday in the WVCAT at West Virginia State. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m.

C: 20 10 15 21 – 66

MCA: 15 13 29 18 – 75

Covington

Tim Kengi 20, Ephy Morris 17, Mulu Slawta 3, Akon Deng 16, Sincere Peters 6, Kenny Blackwell 4

Mercer Christian

MJ Patton 13, Sam Boothe 25, Shaye Basham 11, Tanner Keathley 22, Briar Lucas 2, Landon Murnahan 2

3-point goals – C: 13 (Kengi 1, Morris 5, Slawta 1, Deng 4, Peters 2); MCA: 9 (Patton 1, Boothe 3, Basham 1, Keathley 4)