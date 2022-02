The class B drug ketamine could help to treat people suffering from severe suicidal thoughts, a study has suggested.Researchers from the University of Montpellier in France said the sedative could save lives, as it appears to alleviate dark thoughts in patients admitted to hospital for their mental health.The finding was based on a controlled trial involving 156 adults with severe suicidal ideas, which ran from April 2015 to March 2019 in seven French teaching hospitals.The participants included people with bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder. However, patients with a history of schizophrenia were excluded from the study.After being randomly divided...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 15 DAYS AGO