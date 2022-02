Nintendo Switch owners are definitely starting to believe that the next installment in the Mario Kart series will be revealed at tomorrow's Nintendo Direct presentation. Nintendo announced this morning that it will be holding its first Direct of 2022 on February 9th, where it will talk more about Switch titles coming to the platform this year. And while there's no guarantee whatsoever that Mario Kart 9 will be shown off during this broadcast, fans are definitely trying to speak the announcement into reality.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO