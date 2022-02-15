'Teen Wolf The Movie' Cast Revealed: Find Out Which Original Stars Are Not Returning

Teen Wolf is returning for a movie sequel exclusively for Paramount+, and many members of the original cast are returning to reprise their roles. Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, and Crystal Reed are among some of the coming home to Beacon Hills. However, not all werewolves and allies are reported to return, and for a good reason. According to Deadline, Arden Cho, who played Kira Yukimura, was only offered “half the salary presented to her three counterparts, leading to her decision to pass.” Cho is the only woman of color among the female cast members and was a series regular during seasons four and five. Other cast members who were not included in the announcement were Dylan O’Brien and Tyler Hoechlin; neither have reported on the reasoning for their absence. Paramount+ said additional cast members would be announced soon. Vulture reached out to Cho and Paramount+ for comment.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO