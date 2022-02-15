ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Teen Wolf The Movie' Cast Revealed: Find Out Which Original Stars Are Not Returning

Cover picture for the articleTeen Wolf is set to howl once again -- although a few familiar faces are going to be noticeably absent. Paramount+ revealed the cast list for the upcoming film revival of the popular MTV supernatural drama on Tuesday, and fans learned that some of the show's original stars would be returning...

Teen Wolf The Movie cast: Who is coming back?

On Tuesday, Paramount+ announced the cast for the film, now titled, Teen Wolf The Movie and it features more than a few familiar faces — including a couple of characters who will surprise fans. For one thing, Crystal Reed is set to return as Allison Argent, and Allison died tragically in the MTV show's third season. We're still trying to figure out how that's going to work ...
Everything to Know About the ‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie

Time to get the pack back together! Four years after Teen Wolf took its last bow on MTV, the characters will get to reunite for a revival movie. Even though it took a few years to return to the story, creator Jeff Davis has had plans to return to the Teen Wolf universe since its 2017 finale.
Arden Cho Not Returning To Teen Wolf Allegedly Over Salary Differences

Teen Wolf is returning for a movie sequel exclusively for Paramount+, and many members of the original cast are returning to reprise their roles. Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, and Crystal Reed are among some of the coming home to Beacon Hills. However, not all werewolves and allies are reported to return, and for a good reason. According to Deadline, Arden Cho, who played Kira Yukimura, was only offered “half the salary presented to her three counterparts, leading to her decision to pass.” Cho is the only woman of color among the female cast members and was a series regular during seasons four and five. Other cast members who were not included in the announcement were Dylan O’Brien and Tyler Hoechlin; neither have reported on the reasoning for their absence. Paramount+ said additional cast members would be announced soon. Vulture reached out to Cho and Paramount+ for comment.
Dylan O’Brien, Tyler Hoechlin Missing From ‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie Cast

Where is the rest of the wolf pack? The cast for the Teen Wolf revival movie has been announced, but it doesn’t seem like everyone from the core group will be back. Paramount+ confirmed in a press release on Tuesday, February 15, that the upcoming film will include Tyler Posey (Scott McCall), along with original cast members Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall), Seth Gilliam (Dr. Alan Deaton), Linden Ashby (Sheriff Noah Stilinski) and JR Bourne (Chris Argent).
‘Teen Wolf’ Movie: The Key Cast Members Not Returning, The Release Date & More You Need To Know

It’s time to return to Beacon Hills. The ‘Teen Wolf’ movie is officially happening. Here’s everything we know about the cast, who’s not coming back, and more. Cue the screams of the millions of Teen Wolf fans around the globe. The cast of Teen Wolf The Movie has been officially revealed, and so many of your favorite stars will be back for a new adventure. The film was first announced in September 2021, along with a teaser video, and now we know who’s returning (and who’s not).
Kanye West Documentarians on Why He Did Not Have Final Say on the Film (Exclusive)

Kanye "Ye" West's story plays out for audiences in the new Netflix documentary trilogy, Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, but not without some pushback from the 44-year-old rapper. Kanye proclaimed on Instagram last month that he wanted final approval over the documentary, but the filmmakers tell ET's Lauren Zima why that didn't happen. "I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix," Kanye wrote in a since-deleted message. "Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance 😊."
‘Teen Wolf’ Fans Blast Paramount+ Reunion Movie For Missing Cast Members: “Not Gonna Be Good Enough”

Beacon Hills is missing some familiar faces. On Tuesday, Paramount+ announced the full cast of Teen Wolf The Movie, the streamer’s upcoming sequel to MTV‘s Teen Wolf. While twelve series regular and recurring cast members are set to return (including star Tyler Posey), a few lead characters are noticeably absent — and fans aren’t having it.
'How I Met Your Father' Renewed for Season 2

How I Met Your Father is continuing its story. Hulu has renewed the How I Met Your Mother spinoff, led by Hilary Duff, for a 20-episode second season, the streaming service announced Tuesday. The series, a pseudo-continuation of the mothership series, launched Jan. 18 and has dropped six episodes thus far.
'Teen Wolf' Star Declines to Return for Movie Over Salary Dispute

One Teen Wolf alum reportedly chose not to return for the film reunion on Paramount+. According to Deadline, Arden Cho will not appear in the upcoming film. As for the reason why she won't be returning, the publication reported that a salary dispute is to blame. Cho originally joined the...
Paramount Reveals ‘Star Trek 4’ With Original Cast Details, ‘A Quiet Place III,’ ‘Transformers’ & More

Paramount‘s big ViacomCBS Investors Event held this afternoon dropped a barrage of Paramount+ television offerings news about the Taylor Sheridan-verse, yet another “Yellowstone” spin-off, more “South Park,” “Halo” news, and more. However, that’s not all the offered in their battalion of announcements meant to dazzle investors and Wall Street. Included in their offerings was a vast array of news from their film slate and a library that includes Paramount content, related CBS content, MTV, and more. One of the big revelations is that once they’ve ended their theatrical run, Paramount movies will be exclusively found on Paramount+ as their new streaming home.
'Teen Wolf' Revival Movie Announced at Paramount+

The hit MTV series Teen Wolf, which itself was based on the 1985 cult classic starring Michael J. Fox, is getting its own movie. During Paramount's investor day event on Tuesday, Paramount+ announced a Teen Wolf reunion movie that will be exclusive to the streaming platform. Although most of the main cast will be back, three stars are not expected to return.
