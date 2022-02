The Atlanta FaZe finished qualifiers 5-0 on Sunday and clinched the No. 1 seed in the Call of Duty League Major 1 tournament next month. Atlanta earned a 3-1 win over the New York Subliners to become the only team to make it through qualifiers undefeated. The London Royal Ravens defeated the Seattle Surge 3-1 on Sunday to finish 4-1 and earn the No. 2 seed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 HOURS AGO