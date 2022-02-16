ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese EV Battery Giant CATL Looks at Producing in US

By Zhang Yushuo
yicaiglobal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) Feb. 16 -- Contemporary Amperex Technology is exploring the possibility of setting up a factory in the US as the world’s biggest electric car battery maker seeks to expand its footprint overseas. CATL has communicated with its US clients, including both new energy and traditional auto...

www.yicaiglobal.com

