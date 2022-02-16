Chinese EV Battery Giant CATL Looks at Producing in US

One of the biggest concerns revolving around a major shift toward electric vehicles is what to do with all of the worn-out batteries these vehicles will present years down the road. However, a number of companies have stepped up to open battery recycling centers in recent months, with the promise that 100 percent of those batteries can in fact be recycled. This includes Ford EV batteries, as the automaker previously announced a partnership with Redwood Materials – a leading battery materials company – to create a battery recycling and domestic battery supply chain for electric vehicles. Now, that effort has kicked off as Ford EV batteries for both hybrid and all-electric vehicles are being recycled in California.

