Solid Power is a promising solid state electric vehicle battery manufacturer. Historically, writing on Seeking Alpha, I have been a major proponent of the battery industry, from electric vehicles to consumer electronics. Currently, Solid Power (SLDP) is developing highly scalable solid-state batteries at the cutting edge of the industry. In the past, my coverage has been focused on one of Solid Power's most significant competitors: QuantumScape (QS). However, I believe that Solid Power at today's prices offers investors the best opportunity to get in on the early stages of a battery powerhouse.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO