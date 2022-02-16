ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump links Chinatown murder to probe into his taxes in first statement since accountant dropped him as client

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C1HyC_0eFoCh2V00

Donald Trump brought up the brutal murder of a Chinatown woman as he lashed out at prosecutors for allegedly harassing an accounting firm that recently severed ties with him .

Mazars USA LLP, the longtime accounting firm for the former president and his eponymous real estate company, on 9 February fired both as clients and warned the company that nearly a decade’s worth of his financial statements “should no longer be relied upon”.

In his four-page response to the announcement, Mr Trump boasted about having a “great company with fantastic assets” and slammed the “intimidation” tactics used by New York attorney general Letitia James and the Manhattan district attorney that allegedly forced Mazars to cut ties with him.

“The accounting firm Mazars has been threatened, harassed, and insulted like virtually no other firm has ever been,” Mr Trump said. He added that Mazars was “essentially forced to resign” alleging prosecutorial misconduct by Ms James and the Hillary Clinton-run district attorney’s office of Manhattan, who are leading two separate investigations into his firm.

He added that in these two states, crime has reached levels “not even thought possible”. He added: “Murder and other crimes in Manhattan and New York have gone through the roof, some crimes by as much as 100% as the Democrat run DA and AG spends historic amounts of time, energy and money trying to ‘get Trump’.”

Mr Trump also cited “the vicious killing of a 35-year-old woman in her Chinatown apartment yesterday by a man who should never have been allowed on streets”.

He was referring to the murder of Asian American woman Christina Yuna Lee on Sunday. The creative producer was stabbed a number of times by an alleged stalker, who was captured on camera following her into the apartment in Lower Manhattan moments before the murder. The suspect, a 25-year-old homeless man Assamad Nash, has been arrested.

Follow the latest updates on Trump

Mr Trump’s company papers are at the centre of a New York investigation into his affairs, one he has decried as a political witch hunt.

In his lengthy statement, he shared figures from a 2014 Statement of Financial Condition prepared by Mazars for the Trump Organisation and asserted that his company is currently worth $8bn to $9bn.

“Mazars (sic) decision to withdraw was clearly a result of the AG’s and DA’s vicious intimidation tactics used — also on other members of the Trump Organisation,” Mr Trump said.

"Mazars, who were scared beyond belief, in conversations with us made it clear that they were willing to do or say anything to stop the constant threat which has gone against them for years. They were ‘broken’ and just wanted it all to stop the constant threat which has gone against them for years,” he added.

The statement concluded by suggesting that the former president is allegedly a victim of a racial attack by Ms James and Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg — who are both black.

“It doesn’t get any worse than that! After five years of constant bombardment, this political and racist attack must stop. Look to the murderers, drug dealers and rapists instead!” Mr Trump said.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Why Trump’s accounting firm ditched him

Two investigations in New York are looking at whether former president Donald Trump’s company falsified its records to either avoid taxes or get loans. And Trump and his company just got troubling news on that front: Their accounting firm won’t vouch for them anymore and is ditching them entirely. Mazars said in a recent letter that a decade’s worth of financial statements it prepared for the Trump Organization “should no longer be relied upon,” report The Washington Post’s Jonathan O’Connell and Shayna Jacobs.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices, a judge ruled Thursday. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to comply with subpoenas issued in December by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump does himself no favors with odd claims about his finances

As break-ups go, this one was ugly. Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, decided this month that it no longer wanted anything to do with the former president or his business. What’s more, the auditing firm said its materials documenting Trump’s finances from 2011 to 2020 “should not be relied upon.”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinatown#Manhattan#Mazars Usa Llp#Democrat#Da#Ag#Asian American
CNBC

House panel asks federal agency to end Trump's lease of DC hotel as questions rise over his financial statements

A House committee urged a federal agency to consider terminating the lease on a Washington, D.C., hotel held by former President Donald Trump and his business. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform cited accounting firm Mazars' announcement that it is dropping the Trump Organization as a client and disavowing years of the company's financial statements.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

NY attorney general fires back at Trump's defense of financial statements

Feb 16 (Reuters) - New York's attorney general on Wednesday pounced on former President Donald Trump's defense of company's financial statements, saying the five-page statement Trump issued a day earlier contradicted a court filing by his attorneys. "It is not unusual for parties to a legal proceeding to disagree about...
POTUS
New York Post

Trump, GOP senators urge DOJ to declassify all Russia probe records

Former President Donald Trump urged the Justice Department Tuesday to release all remaining documents related to the FBI’s investigation into allegations his 2016 campaign colluded with Russian officials, claiming they show “tremendous dishonesty and corruption.”. “They have the declassification order. And they should declassify, absolutely, especially in the...
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

507K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy