Joe Pavelski notches four points as Stars end Avs’ point streak

 5 days ago

Joe Pavelski had two goals and two assists, Tyler Seguin added a goal and two assists and the Dallas Stars beat Colorado 4-1 on Tuesday in Denver, snapping the Avalanche’s 19-game point streak.

Jake Oettinger made 46 saves and Jason Robertson recorded a goal and an assist for Dallas, which earned a split of a home-and-home set with Colorado.

Nathan MacKinnon scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 16 shots for the Avalanche.

The loss was Colorado’s first in regulation since a 5-2 defeat at Nashville on Dec. 16, ending a 17-0-2 stretch. The Avalanche’s last regulation home loss came on Oct. 26 against the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-1.

The Stars took a 1-0 lead in the opening period on their first power play of the game. With Nazem Kadri off for shooting the puck over the glass, Dallas worked the puck around the offensive zone and eventually to Robertson in the right circle.

Robertson fed a pass to Pavelski in front of the net, and he knocked it past Francouz at 18:24.

The Stars struck again early in the second period. Pavelski was behind the Colorado net and fed Robertson in the left circle, and his one-timer beat Francouz just inside the post to make it 2-0 at 4:26. It was Robertson’s 22nd goal of the season.

The Avalanche cut the deficit in half less than a minute later when Cale Makar got the puck to MacKinnon in the slot, and his shot through traffic got by Oettinger at 5:12. MacKinnon registered his 10th goal of the season.

Colorado had a chance to tie it on a power play, but Oettinger made some big saves, and then Kadri was called for too many men on the ice, giving Dallas a man advantage. Just 12 seconds into the power play, Pavelksi tipped the puck by Francouz at 12:39.

The Avalanche challenged for goaltender interference, but Pavelski’s 21st goal of the campaign was upheld upon review.

Francouz came off for an extra skater with 3:14 remaining in the third period, and Seguin scored into the empty net at 18:37, his 16th goal of the season.

–Field Level Media

